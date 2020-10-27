Baker says Thanksgiving has to be different in these coronavirus times

“Speaking of social gatherings, I thought I might spend a minute talking about Thanksgiving,” Baker said. “I think we all know the last nine months have been tough on everybody. And the holidays are usually a time when we all get together to celebrate the spirit of the season.”

Governor Charlie Baker delivered an urgent message to Bay State residents Tuesday regarding next month’s Thanksgiving holiday: Keep your celebrations small or keep them virtual so you don’t put older loved ones at risk unnecessarily amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

This season, Baker said, the logistics of the celebration must change to prevent the spread of the virus.

“There’s just no way around it,” Baker said. “The holidays have to look and feel different this year if we’re going to keep up the fight against COVID. I know that’s hard to say, and in some respects it will be even harder to do. But the science on this one’s pretty clear: gathering in groups indoors for an extended period of time with family and friends is likely the worst possible scenario for spreading the virus.”

So don’t do it, he said.

“Today the Department of Public Health has released tips on how families should think about and plan for a safe Thanksgiving,” Baker said. “The lowest risk for spreading COVID-19 is to celebrate with only members of your household or to host a virtual gathering with other members of your family. They can’t be there. This is the best way to avoid bringing this terrible virus to your parents, your grandparents, or other loved ones.”

If residents do gather with family from outside their household, Baker said, the DPH recommends limiting guests as much as possible, and to “keep it to your limited social network--those that you’ve seen on a pretty regular basis."

Advertisement

That scenario, Baker added, is “certainly considered high-risk for transmitting COVID, and Thanksgiving requires folks to eat indoors, to drink and to socialize over an extended period of time, and maybe watch a football game or two. ... But every family here in the Commonwealth needs to think long and hard about the well-being of your loved ones before you make your plans.”

If you have a loved one who is at high risk for severe health outcomes from COVID-19, Baker said, “it’s simply a bad idea to risk exposing them. And as I’ve said before, this virus especially for people in those kinds of categories has no mercy. COVID won’t take a vacation and certainly won’t respect the holiday and we need to respect that when we make decisions about how we plan to spend that weekend.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders had some detailed guidance for those people who do gather.

She suggested that a good way to stay safer is for one or two masked people in the kitchen to create plates for people and serve them, rather than having people pass plates around a table. “It’s almost like, you know, wait service at the table. The good news is: If you’re sitting at the table, you’re going to be served," she said.

“You just have to be really conscious about the sharing of utensils, the sharing of plates, and certainly like picking at the turkey carcass this year," she said.

Advertisement

















Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.