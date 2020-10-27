fb-pixel

BPD probing report of shots fired on Newbury Street

By Travis Andersen and Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated October 27, 2020, 7 minutes ago

Boston police were probing a report of a possible shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city’s tony Newbury Street shopping corridor, which is home to trendy restaurants and a slew of high-end retailers.

Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman, said officers responded to the area of Newbury and Exeter streets at 3:54 p.m. for a call for shots possibly fired. It wasn’t immediately clear if shots had actually been fired or if anyone was injured.

Five helicopters thrummed overhead and at 4:30 p.m. there were a number of police cars and officers on Arlington Street between Commonwealth Avenue and Newbury Street, the western edge of the Boston Public Garden.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.


