Cardinal O’Malley praises appointment of Cardinal-elect Gregory as historic

Cardinal Sean O’Malley on Tuesday expressed his appreciation for the appoinment of Cardinal-elect Wilton Gregory, who will be the first Black American to serve as cardinal.

Cardinal Elect Wilton Gregory in 2003, when he was a key figure guiding the church's response to its clergy sexual abuse scandal.

“Pope Francis’s elevation of Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory of Washington, D.C. to the College of Cardinals is an historic event, a personal tribute and a blessing for the Church in the United States,” O’Malley said in astatement.

The appointment recognizes the Black community’s contribution to the Catholic Church, he said.

“The long and valiant struggle for racial justice in this country from the 17th century to the inspiring events of 2020 has been given a powerful acknowledgment by the Holy Father whose voice for social justice, human dignity and equality has been a hallmark of his papacy,” he said in the statement.

Advertisement

Gregory has been a high-profile figure in the church since 2002. Then the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Gregory spearheaded a zero-tolerance policy toward priests found to have committed sexual abuse. In 2005, he was elevated from his position as the bishop of Belleville, Illinois, to lead the Archdiocese of Atlanta. Pope Francis installed Gregory in Washington last year.

O’Malley said Gregory will bring wisdom, insight, and a passion for justice to the College of Cardinals.

“We offer prayerful best wishes to Cardinal-elect Gregory and gratitude to Pope Francis for this appointment,” he said.

Material from the New York Times was used in this report.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.