'Charred mail’ found in Copley Square mailbox, but officials won’t say if mail-in ballots were damaged

“Some charred mail was discovered Monday afternoon in the USPS collection box at 607 Boylston St. in Boston’s Copley Square,” USPS spokesman Stephen Doherty wrote in a statement. “Not all of the mail in the box was damaged.”

Investigators have found “charred mail” inside a Postal Service mailbox in Copley Square but officials did not say Tuesday whether mail-in ballots were among the damaged items.

Secretary of State William Galvin’s office has asked the Postal Service if any mail-in ballots were impacted but has not yet been provided an answer, Galvin spokeswoman Debra O’Malley wrote in an e-mail.

“We are following up with the Postal Authorities for more information,” she wrote.

Doherty, in an e-mail response to a Globe inquiry, wrote that postal inspectors, who are leading the investigation, won’t disclose whether ballots were in the mailbox.

“The Inspection Service is currently investigating the incident,” he wrote. “They will not discuss an ongoing investigation.”

The Postal Service urged anyone who used the mailbox from 1:30 pm Saturday until early afternoon on Monday to make sure their mail reached the intended recipient.

Anyone who discovers the mail is missing can contact the Postal Service’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-275-8777.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone who saw “suspicious activity” is asked to call Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 or at www.uspis.gov.

A postal worker discovered the burned mail on Monday.

In what is currently considered a separate incident, a Boston man described by Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins as “emotionally disturbed” is charged with setting a ballot box in Copley Square on fire early Sunday.

