Early voting tops 200,000 in Rhode Island

ICYMI : Rhode Island was up to 31,024 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 800 new cases since Friday. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 4.3 percent, but the first-time positive rate was 11.3 percent. The state announced seven more deaths, bringing the total to 1,184. There were 163 people in the hospital.

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

Election Day is a week away, but more than 200,000 Rhode Islanders have already voted, a figure that will continue to rise in the coming days.

The combination of early in-person voting and mail-in ballots means we have already reached 43 percent of the 2016 turnout, Providence, Cranston, Warwick, and East Providence all have seen more than 10,000 early votes, according to this nifty tracker published by the secretary of state’s office.

So how does Rhode Island compare to other states?University of Florida political science professor Michael P. McDonald has been tracking the early vote across the country, and the latest numbers show that nearly 65 million Americans have already voted, or about 46.9 percent of the 2016 turnout.

Here’s how turnout looks in the New England states right now, as a percentage of the overall 2016 turnout:

Vermont – 62.4 percent*

Maine – 47.9 percent

Massachusetts – 50.4 percent

Rhode Island – 46.9 percent

Connecticut – 29.6 percent

New Hampshire – 18 percent

*Vermont sent mail ballots to every registered voter.

Four states – Hawaii, Texas, New Mexico, and Montana – have already reached at least 70 percent of their 2016 turnout levels. On the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi and Alabama are the only states where less than 10 percent of the 2016 turnout has cast their ballots early this year.

In an interview last week, McDonald told me he’s especially interested in looking at the states that already offered robust mail-in voting programs prior to the pandemic. In an analysis published over the weekend, he wrote that Washington, which was all-mail in 2016, has already seen three times more early votes this cycle compared to the same time four years ago.

“This is good news! There were many concerns about election officials' ability to conduct an election during a pandemic,” McDonald concluded. “Not only are people voting, but they are voting over a longer period of time, thereby spreading out the workload of election officials.”

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Providence police released body camera footage Monday that showed the immediate aftermath of the crash that critically injured a moped rider, but Amanda Milkovits reports that they don’t show the cause of the accident. Read more.

⚓ In the latest edition of Home Stretch, my nightly newsletter on the presidential race, I looked at what Americans are Googling about this election. Spoiler: It’s not either major presidential candidate. Read more.

⚓US Representative David Cicilline has led the fight nationally to ramp up antitrust enforcement against the world’s largest tech companies, but even as the Justice Department sues Google, Hiawatha Bray writes that it won’t be easy to take on the search giant. Read more.

⚓ Well, this was flattering: The Washington Post published a list of must-follow political reporters in each state, and yours truly was included. Congrats to Channel 12′s Ted Nesi and the Providence Journal’s Kathy Gregg on also making the cut. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Politics: My colleague James Pindell writes that it’s increasingly likely that we won’t know which party will control the US Senate until 2021. Read more.

⚓ Environment: Federal regulators say the number of North Atlantic right whales decreased 11 percent between 2018 and 2019, and there are only 94 breeding females left. Read more.

⚓ Opinion: Columnist Kevin Cullen writes that President Trump continues to hold super-spreading events across the country, including in New England. Read more.

⚓ Business: With Dunkin' set to be acquired by a national conglomerate, Jon Chesto and Janelle Nanos write that New England’s favorite coffee shop has proven to be pandemic proof. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ All candidates for office this election cycle are required to file their latest campaign finance reports by midnight.

⚓ Rhode Island Director of Administration Brett Smiley is asking the state Ethics Commission this morning for an opinion on whether he’s allowed to raise money for his 2022 campaign for Providence mayor while still holding his state job.

⚓ Officials from the Rhode Island Department of Education will discuss school reopening during a public meeting with the Providence City Council at 7 p.m.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.