A goat named Blossom is missing from a Norton farm. There’s $1,000 in it for whoever brings her back

“We are offering a $1000 dollar reward for information regarding the whereabouts or for the safe return of our goat Blossom," the farm said. "No questions asked. She was not wearing her jacket at the time of her disappearance. Please contact us via Facebook messenger or our main number 508-285-6451 or 508-431-6182.”

The Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary posted a Facebook message Tuesday about the goat, named Blossom, who somehow vanished from the premises.

A goat has gone missing from a Norton animal sanctuary, and they desperately want her back. In fact, the sanctuary’s willing to part with $1,000 in exchange for the goat’s safe return; staffers say they won’t even ask questions.

Debra White, founder and president of the farm, said in a brief phone interview that Blossom disappeared on Saturday. Staff searched for about an hour, she said, before realizing that “she was probably taken. She’s a smaller goat, so she could never jump a fence.”

Norton police Chief Brian M. Clark said Tuesday via email that Blossom “has not officially been reported missing to the police department. We picked it up and shared from Social Media.”

The farm says on its website that Blossom was in rough shape when she initially got there.

“Blossom could not even walk when she arrived at the farm,” the site says. “It was touch and go for awhile. Slowly, but surely Blossom began to recover after receiving therapy for her legs, as well as lots of love and support. She enjoys following after her sister Holly and Acorn.”

A number of people took to Facebook to voice their sadness and outrage over the missing goat.

“This makes me so sad, to take an animal from a wonderful place is heartbreaking, praying she is returned or found the wondering is awful!” posted one person in response to the Winslow Farm announcement that Blossom had disappeared.

Said another, “This makes me mad and sad! That reward is such a lot of money for your rescue to have to offer and it’s sad that the world has come to this. I have shared your post as have many others so hopefully the exposure will help get Blossom home!”









