Gov. Baker to speak as concern rises about coronavirus cases

The increase has prompted some experts to suggest the state consider rolling back parts of its reopening plan.

Massachusetts appeared to have the virus under control at the beginning of the summer, but cases gradually edged upward as the summer wore on and fall arrived. Then, last week, they jumped sharply, with daily confirmed cases rising over 900 on Thursday and Friday and over 1,000 the next three days. Monday’s total, 1,216, was the highest of the spike so far .

Governor Charlie Baker will brief reporters Tuesday afternoon with COVID-19 cases surging in Massachusetts and throughout the country.

Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told Politico Tuesday that “we should be pretty concerned” about the recent spike in cases in Massachusetts.

“I don’t know about alarmed, but we should be pretty concerned,” Jha told Politico. “It’s not just cases, but really all the metrics are going in the wrong direction. We have more new cases per population now than Georgia does. And we’ve always looked at Georgia as a state that hasn’t necessarily done such a great job.”

Jha called for rolling back indoor dining and making all state contact tracing data public. He also noted that Boston schools are closed while state casinos are open for business.

“That kind of stuff really bothers me,” Jha told Politico, adding that it “feels to me like we don’t have our priorities right.”

Jha also addressed the issue via Twitter Tuesday.

“Am often asked why states open bars, casinos before schools,” Jha tweeted. “One reason is bars, casinos, restaurants generate revenue. Schools cost money. States are hemorrhaging right now. Congress refuses to help. Sure, be mad at states. But real failure is our failure to get money to states.”

With cases on the rise, a growing number of Massachusetts cities and towns have been classified as red, or high-risk communities, and 13 have rolled back to Phase 3, Step 1 after being designated high-risk for COVID-19 for three straight weeks.

Meanwhile a growing chorus of medical experts is calling for a national mask mandate to curb the virus’s spread ahead of a feared winter surge.

“Right now, it’s sort of a piecemeal system, with a lot of states doing a lot of different things,” said Dr. David Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at the Boston University schools of Public Health and Medicine and an attending physician at Boston Medical Center, on Monday. “This remains a national health threat, and having some standardized approaches to control it makes a lot of sense.”

While many states have required that people wear masks in public for months, the idea of a national mandate has gained momentum in recent days as outbreaks spread across the country.

Public health officials have urged the government — including a White House that has defiantly flouted mask-wearing — to take additional steps to ensure safety.

In May, Baker mandated that all Mass. residents over the age of 2 without certain medical conditions wear face masks in public spaces when social distancing isn’t possible, calling the decision “common sense.”

Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that if “people are not wearing masks, well then maybe we should be mandating it.”

