Investigators looking for public’s help in Lawrence arson fire

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian F. Moriarty, Lawrence Police Chief Roy P. Vasque and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey put out a joint statement Tuesday in which they asked for the public’s help with identifying a person in surveillance videos they would like to speak with about a fire that was set at 358-360 Andover St. in Lawrence.

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance to help them identify a suspect in an arson fire that was set in Lawrence on Oct. 24.

“Fortunately this fire was detected early and firefighters were able to keep it small,” Moriarty said in the statement. “But it occurred in an occupied apartment building at a time when many people were asleep. This could so easily have been a tragedy.”

Anyone who can identify the person in these videos or has other information about this fire, or saw someone or something between 4:30 and 5 a.m. Saturday in that area is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

The Arson Hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program that provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps to solve the case, officials said in the statement.

