Judge Baker Center for Children opens new location in Waltham

The Boston-based Judge Baker Center for Children, a mental health service, has recently expanded with the opening of a second location, in Waltham.

The Baker Center for Children and Families, housed in 4,000 square feet of a newly renovated South Street office building, offers a range of treatments for children and families dealing with such conditions as attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, depression, school and behavior problems, and autism spectrum disorder.

While most of its services are now delivered through telehealth due to the pandemic, some in-person evaluations are conducted on-site. An affiliate of Harvard Medical School, the Judge Baker Center in Roxbury has operated since 1917.