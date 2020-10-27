Judge Baker Center for Children opens new location in Waltham

The Boston-based Judge Baker Center for Children, a mental health service, has recently expanded with the opening of a second location, in Waltham.
The Baker Center for Children and Families, housed in 4,000 square feet of a newly renovated South Street office building, offers a range of treatments for children and families dealing with such conditions as attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, depression, school and behavior problems, and autism spectrum disorder.
While most of its services are now delivered through telehealth due to the pandemic, some in-person evaluations are conducted on-site. An affiliate of Harvard Medical School, the Judge Baker Center in Roxbury has operated since 1917.
Advertisement
“I am so pleased to be able to bring our services to the MetroWest region through our new state-of-the-art satellite clinic,” Judge Baker Children’s Center President and CEO Robert Franks said in a statement.
Once fully operational, the Waltham facility is expected to accommodate more than 15,000 outpatient visits per year.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.