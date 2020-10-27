Mass. education officials caution against abandoning in-person schooling

As cases of COVID-19 continue to spike across Massachusetts, state education leaders said Tuesday that even schools in communities deemed to be at the highest-risk for virus transmission should not abandon in-person classroom learning unless there is evidence that the virus is spreading within the schools.

Education Secretary Jim Peyser and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley also defended plans for the state to administer the MCAS exam in the spring, with Peyser calling the pressure mounting to suspend the exam for another year a “stalking horse” for ending standardized testing completely.

The state’s two top K-12 education officials testified before the Joint Committee on Education Tuesday as part of a legislative oversight hearing on the state’s return to school in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Riley hinted that in the coming weeks the administration would have major announcements to make on internet connectivity and Wi-Fi hotspots for students, as well as details on a pilot program to use the more than 2 million rapid COVID-19 tests being delivered by the federal government in schools.