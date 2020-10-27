Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office opens remote learning space for students

The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office has opened a remote learning space in Braintree for students ages 9 to 12 whose parents can’t be home with them during the school day.
The space, at 2015 Washington St., can accommodate up to 10 students daily, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kara Nyman. The students can sign up for one day a week, and must live in Norfolk County and be enrolled in a public or private school, she said.
The center, which opened in late October, is staffed by the Norfolk County’s Office of Youth Outreach, which in normal times operates programs at the site aimed at developing leadership and good citizenship, she said.
“We have the facility and the experience,” she said. “Part of our goal here is to help parents get back to work, which is very challenging when [adults] need to stay at home to supervise their child.”
Students bring their own computers and materials to the center, which provides Wi-Fi, supervision, and organized outdoor activities during breaks and after school.
Nyman said the center is funded through the sheriff’s office, and was developed in collaboration with the town of Braintree. There is a fee of $35 per day, with waivers for those in “extreme need,” she said.
Register at remotelearningcenter.campbrainregistration.com.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.