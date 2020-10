Police got a report of the shooting near Messinger Street and Alabama Street at 9:43 p.m., Boston police officer Kim Tavares said in a brief phone interview.

A person was shot in Mattapan Tuesday night, officials said.

The victim, described only as a male, told investigator he was shot near a school, Tavares said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.