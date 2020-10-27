Pine Street Inn urges homeless citizens to exercise their right to vote

Despite some instability, there’s one thing he’s looking forward to in this trying time: Voting.

He grew up on the South Shore, spent some time in Florida, and now resides in the South End, at the Pine Street Inn.

“It’s a presidential election and I always vote every time,” Hathaway told me in a phone interview. “It’s just something I like to do.”

Encouraging guests of the Pine Street Inn’s network of homeless shelters and apartments to participate in elections is a proud tradition. For at least the past 16 years, management has made a concerted effort to remind people of their right to vote and to help them exercise it. That has included help with registration and providing rides to the polls. Some years, the voter drive featured a kick-off event in which high-profile politicians such as Ayanna Pressley would come in and urge residents to exercise their civic duty.

Some of those activities have had to be rethought at a time when people have not been able to gather comfortably. But led by a group of volunteers, the get-out-the-vote effort has continued.

Advertisement

Lyndia Downie, Pine Street’s executive director, explained that there are multiple barriers for homeless people to vote — many of them the result of bad information. Many homeless people believe that they can’t vote because they lack permanent addresses (not true.) Others believe that they were ineligible because of past criminal records (also not true.)

And Downie said she believes there are good reasons to emphasize participating in elections.

“There’s really two pieces to this,” she said. "You start to feel really alienated from the world in some ways when you’re homeless because so many things become out of your control, especially if you’re in shelter. This is one way to say, "I want to be part of what’s going on in my community.' "

Advertisement

And homeless people often have a deep stake in the outcome of races, she said.

“The second piece for so many of our guests is that they rely on public services,” Downie said. “Changes in health care could have very detrimental impacts on our tenants and guests. So could changes in housing policy. These are essential services if you’re homeless.”

To that end, Downie said a group of volunteers who meet regularly came to see her with ideas about how to manage the campaign this year. They had combed voter rolls to get an idea of Pine Street guests who were already able to vote and brought ideas for how to reach out to others.

“They’re this amazing group of young people who do all kinds of things for the guests,” Downie said.

Without being able to gather residents in large groups, they had to rely on fliers and speaking to people when they could grab them.

“It was a logistical difficulty,” said Blake Poole, one of the volunteers. “We had to kind of position ourselves outside the dinner service.”

They figure ultimately 60-70 residents registered before the city deadline. A handful have voted early, while others will be helped to get to the polls Tuesday.

That’s not huge, in terms of raw numbers. In fact, it may be a little less than in years past, thanks to the pandemic. But at the core of this project is the urging of homeless people — who won’t always be homeless — to feel ownership in civic life, to believe they have some influence over what happens in their lives.

Advertisement

“The homeless population is one of the most vulnerable populations,” Poole said. “I thought it was incredibly important that we reached out to them and that they (will) exercise their right to vote.”

Downie said people who get their mail at the main Pine Street location will vote at nearly Cathedral High. She and the volunteers are looking forward to walking with them to their polling place Tuesday morning.

Hathaway said he is looking forward to Tuesday as well.

“It’s a civic duty and a responsibility,” he said. “Every American should do it.”

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.