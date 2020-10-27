Somerville to launch charter review

The review began Oct. 22 when the council appropriated funds to contract with a technical expert to guide the process, and to hire a staff member to manage the effort.

Somerville Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone and City Council President Matt McLaughlin recently announced that the city will be undertaking a comprehensive review of its charter, the document that outlines the structure of its government.

Curtatone and McLaughlin later this fall also will begin seeking community members to serve on a Charter Advisory Committee charged with recommending any changes to the mayor and council. Any changes the city seeks to adopt will require state approval.

Advertisement

“City government must remain responsive to the challenges of the ever-changing world around us. Doing so often requires that we be flexible in our approach to the structure and rules of our government,” Curtatone said in a statement. “Charter review ... allows us to do just that.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.