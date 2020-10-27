Two Weymouth libraries to be permanently closed

Weymouth is permanently closing two of its four libraries — the Pratt and North — to concentrate resources on the new $33 million Tufts Library and the historic Fogg Library.
Library director Rob MacLean said in an Oct. 19 statement on the town webpage that adequately staffing and operating four libraries has been difficult for a while.
“Now, with a brand new, significantly larger Tufts Library, it unfortunately does not make fiscal or management sense to keep all four branches open,” he said.
The Pratt and North libraries were the least busy in the system, he said. The town decided to maintain the Fogg Library in Columbian Square because it had more patrons, has two community meetings rooms, is on the National Register of Historic Places, and was extensively renovated in 2014.
“We realize that even though Pratt Library and North Library were only open 16 hours a week each [pre-pandemic], they were treasured by many who lived in their immediate neighborhoods and used them regularly,” Mayor Robert Hedlund said in the statement. “In the end, this necessary consolidation will help strengthen the Weymouth Public Libraries.”
Hedlund said he would work with town councilors, neighbors, and other residents and stakeholders to help develop an appropriate reuse plan for the closed library buildings.
