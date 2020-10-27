Two Weymouth libraries to be permanently closed

Weymouth is permanently closing two of its four libraries — the Pratt and North — to concentrate resources on the new $33 million Tufts Library and the historic Fogg Library.

Library director Rob MacLean said in an Oct. 19 statement on the town webpage that adequately staffing and operating four libraries has been difficult for a while.

“Now, with a brand new, significantly larger Tufts Library, it unfortunately does not make fiscal or management sense to keep all four branches open,” he said.