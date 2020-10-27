Woman allegedly pretended to be a prosecutor and filed paperwork to drop charges against herself

A New Hampshire woman is accused of impersonating a prosecutor and filing paperwork to drop charges against herself.

Lisa Landon, 33, of Littleton, N.H. allegedly filed fraudulent documents with court officials declaring that a drug possession and stalking case against her had been dropped, according to recently released indictments reported by the New Hampshire Union Leader.

According to court documents obtained by the Globe, in November 2019 Landon allegedly filed a fraudulent notice of nolle prosequi, which is a legal notice that a prosecutor will not pursue a case, at Hillsborough County Superior Court, Northern District.