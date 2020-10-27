Woman allegedly pretended to be a prosecutor and filed paperwork to drop charges against herself

A New Hampshire woman is accused of impersonating a prosecutor and filing paperwork to drop charges against herself.
Lisa Landon, 33, of Littleton, N.H. allegedly filed fraudulent documents with court officials declaring that a drug possession and stalking case against her had been dropped, according to recently released indictments reported by the New Hampshire Union Leader.
According to court documents obtained by the Globe, in November 2019 Landon allegedly filed a fraudulent notice of nolle prosequi, which is a legal notice that a prosecutor will not pursue a case, at Hillsborough County Superior Court, Northern District.
Court records show that Landon was initially charged with possession of a controlled drug and stalking and a competency evaluation was scheduled. On Nov. 25, 2019, the New Hampshire Office of the Forensic Examiner saw that a notice of nolle prosequi had been filed, so they contacted the state to see if they should cancel the competency evaluation.
“The file purported to contain a nolle prosequi filed by Assistant County Attorney Patrice Casian, but it quickly became evident to the State that the document, as well as other documents in the file, had been filed fraudulently,” Superior Court Judge David Anderson wrote in a court order.
Landon was subsequently charged with falsifying physical evidence, forgery, false personation, tampering with a public record, simulation of the legal process, and obstructing government administration.
A competency hearing/arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 16.
