Mass. reports 1,025 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

The numbers were reported hours after Governor Charlie Baker urged people to stay vigilant so the virus can be kept under control. “COVID is a very contagious virus, and it will rear its ugly head wherever it gets the chance,” he warned.

The new cases brought the state’s total to 149,361. The death toll from confirmed cases rose by seven to 9,664.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases reported by the Department of Public Health was 1,025 on Tuesday, the fourth day in a row that the number has exceeded 1,000.

State officials also reported that 13,727 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 2.66 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 5.78 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 182 people, bringing that total to 126,155.

The seven-day average of positive tests per total tests administered was at 1.7 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The state also offers on its dashboard a different measure of test positivity: daily positive tests per people tested. That number was at 5.9 percent. Some experts have suggested that positive tests per people tested is a better measure of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients grew slightly from 546 to 552. The lowest that metric has been is 302.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity was two, and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases was 16; the lowest that number has been is nine.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.