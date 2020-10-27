RI to start releasing mail-ballot results on election night

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Board of Elections has unanimously approved a plan to start releasing mail ballot counts at 11 p.m. on election night.

The move approved Monday was made because of the large number of mail-in ballots this year prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, board Chairman Robert Rapoza said.

After the initial count, a second count will be released on Nov. 4, and a third count will be released once all mail ballots are counted, Rapoza said. Because voters are given seven days to fix deficiencies in their mail ballot, there will be a fourth release of any remaining mail ballot results the week after the election, or Nov. 10, he said.