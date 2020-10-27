Some Vermont school districts warn about staffing shortages

BURLINGTON, Vt. — More than a dozen Vermont school districts say they are stretched thin and need to fill 100 positions to be fully staffed to return to full in-person learning.

Leaders in the 16 districts that cover the counties of Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle are urging people to consider applying, warning that there will likely be a delay in bringing students back full time if the positions aren’t filled, mychamplainvalley.com reported.

“I think it’s very fragile right now,” said Winooski School District Superintendent Sean McMannon. "That’s why we’re reaching out and basically appealing to our communities, otherwise we will either have to stop our plans where they are, or we may have to backtrack.”