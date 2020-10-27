Travelers from Mass. to Connecticut will now have to quarantine

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont also added California and Pennsylvania to the state’s regional travel advisory Tuesday. The advisory now includes 40 states and the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico.

Also Tuesday, New York’s governor urged residents to avoid trips to Massachusetts but did not add it or other neighboring states with high coronavirus rates to its official advisory list.

Massachusetts was one of three states added to Connecticut’s COVID-19 travel advisory Tuesday, meaning that anyone headed south over the state line will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days and complete a health form.

A state is added to the list when it has a case positivity rate above 10 per 100,000 residents or more than a 10 percent test positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average, according to the advisory. Massachusetts' average has reached 15.1.

But Lamont did not add New Jersey or Rhode Island, despite both states meeting its criteria. They were left off the list because of “the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between the states,” according to the statement from Lamont’s office.

“Governor Lamont highly discourages, to the extent practical, all nonessential travel to limit the spread of COVID-19,” according to the statement.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made a similar move Tuesday, omitting Massachusetts and Pennsylvania from the state’s COVID-19 advisory list because both border New York, though Cuomo added California.

New York also omits Connecticut and New Jersey from its 14-day quarantine mandate, though both have reported an average of more than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

Cuomo instead is urging New Yorkers to avoid traveling to the states for the time being, saying it’s not practical to enforce quarantine rules given the region’s interconnected nature.

New York has averaged 8.9 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to the state’s online data dashboard. Only six other states have reported an average of fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents in that time frame.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.