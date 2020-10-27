Trump’s second-term agenda? Slogans over details.

This time around, Trump has struggled to make the election about anything other than himself.

“I would repeal and replace the big lie, Obamacare,” he said. “I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me.” He added a flourish that became a campaign rallying cry: “I will have Mexico pay for that wall.”

DELAWARE, Ohio — Donald Trump entered the political arena five years ago with a ride down his golden escalator and a clear if concise platform for his presidential campaign.

For months, his advisers have pushed him to lay out a vision for a second term, putting out news releases for him that promise a mission to Mars, a “manned presence on the moon,” and the “world’s greatest infrastructure system.” Those proposals, though lacking in detail, have been driven in part by the campaign’s internal polling, which shows that voters want to hear his plans.

But “the vision thing,” as George H.W. Bush once called it, takes up little time at the president’s rallies.

Advertisement

This time around, President Trump has struggled to make the election about anything other than himself. DOUG MILLS/NYT

Instead, Trump has promised more of the same and warned that the alternative could be scarier. The problem of running with little new to say has been most pronounced in the campaign’s throwback of a slogan: “Make America Great Again, Again.”

For a presidency defined by breaches of political and presidential tradition, Trump’s inability to detail how he would use four more years remains a notable break with every other general election candidate in recent American history.

Four years ago, Trump centered his campaign on a series of broad pledges — cracking down on China, restricting immigration, and “draining the swamp” of Washington — though the specificity of his promises did not match those provided in a 288-page book released by Hillary Clinton’s campaign detailing her plans.

Now, much of his agenda seems rooted in reprising past battles and on simply returning to the precoronavirus economic gains he claims credit for. The bulk of his message is focused on attacking Joe Biden and playing down the continuing threat of the virus, with little attention paid to how he would pull the country out of the pandemic. He has ruled out future shutdowns, which he has little control over as president, and has falsely argued that the virus is receding even as cases surge.

Advertisement

“We’ve never seen this before,” said Douglas Brinkley, the presidential historian. “In traditional American presidential election theater, you’re forced to lay out your plan for tomorrow.”

He added, “Trump doesn’t play by that rule.”

While the echoes of 2016 are clear, their resonance is not. A sitting president is not a political outsider coming to shake up Washington, and voters want to know why he should keep his job, said Brad Todd, a Republican strategist working on congressional races in battleground states.

“My experience is that the voters generally hire you to do the next job — not the last job,” he said.

Instead, Trump has largely framed his candidacy around what he is not: “the radical left” Democrats.

“These people are crazy,” he said at a recent campaign rally, describing his opposition. “We have to win.”

Trump may not be articulating it as a second-term agenda, but over the past few weeks he has indicated some policy priorities through the actions of his administration. Earlier this month, he signed an executive action removing job protections for many federal workers, potentially laying the ground work for him to weed out what he sees as a “deep state” bureaucracy. And federal agencies have been enacting a series of last-minute regulations that affect millions of Americans, the apparent end game of a four-year deregulatory push.

Advertisement

Those initiatives, however, do not come up at his campaign rallies and are not part of his closing argument to voters.

Recent polling shows that Trump trails on all of the pressing issues of the election. Voters are now evenly split on whom they trust to manage the economy, according to a national poll of likely voters conducted this month by The New York Times and Siena College.

Some supporters say that they just want more of what the president has already delivered.

“He’s making sure the Americans, not the illegal immigrants, are getting what they deserve,” said Diana Converse, 55, a janitor from Westerville, Ohio. “He’s going to continue doing what he is doing: his job.”

Democratic voters have filled Trump’s policy blanks with their own theories about his plans.

“His agenda, in my mind, can be based on what will be his own financial best interests, whether that’s doing the bidding of Putin or somebody else,” said John Tanoury, 69, a lawyer from Upper Arlington, Ohio, who is backing Biden. “How that manifests itself in programs, I’m not that sure.”

Incumbent presidents typically update their messages for their reelection races. Former President Bill Clinton promised to build a “bridge to the 21st century,” rolling out economic policies aimed at middle-class families. George W. Bush offered “A Safer World and a More Hopeful America,” with a slate of conservative economic and national security policies. And Barack Obama ran with a one-word theme — “Forward!”— centering his campaign on a promise to continue the recovery from the Great Recession.

Advertisement

In an interview with The New York Times in August, Trump offered perhaps the most honest response to the job candidate questionnaire. Pressed on how he would behave if voters reelected him, he said, “I think I’d be similar.” A second term, he added, would mean more of the same.