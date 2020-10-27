The ‘biohazard’ of discarded needles

Governor should be pushing for safe consumption sites, not resisting them

Re “Charlie Baker’s wife doesn’t want to find needles outside her home — neither does anyone else” by Joan Vennochi (Opinion, Oct. 22): Lauren Baker doesn’t “want to walk into a biohazard,” so she takes action and seeks a court order. Those facing challenges that people like Mrs. Baker have only read about also want to reduce their biohazard exposure. However, Charlie Baker, in his capacity as governor, has stubbornly refused to take the one practical, scientifically proven step that would all but guarantee that result: the creation of safe consumption sites.

More than 100 of these street-tested sites in 10 countries are living proof that public hazards such as discarded needles can be reduced significantly, while minimizing unnecessary deaths and disease. Governor Baker knows better. We deserve better.