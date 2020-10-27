Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn’t ruled out returning to school instead of going pro

The Par 3 Contest is out at the spectator-free Masters in November. ESPN’s “College GameDay” is in. Augusta National announced more changes to a Masters tournament that will be unlike any of the previous 83. The most unusual of all is ESPN’s popular college football pregame show taking place on a stage that overlooks Ike’s Pond and the ninth green of the Par 3 course. It helps that ESPN is a broadcast partner of the Masters and will televise the opening two rounds. The Masters begins Nov. 12

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is leaving the door open about his football future despite previously saying he planned on heading to the NFL following this his junior season. Lawrence, the 6-foot-6-inch passer with the flowing hair, is considered the consensus No. 1 pick in next spring’s NFL Draft. But on Tuesday, Lawrence said he hasn’t ruled out returning to Clemson for another year instead of going pro. “My mind-set has been that I’m going to move on,” Lawrence said. “But who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen.” At the forefront could be which NFL team is in line to draft Lawrence. Right now, that’s the offensively challenged New York Jets, who are 0-7 and the league’s only winless team. Lawrence, from Cartersville, Georgia, has a 31-1 record as a starting college quarterback and has the top-ranked Tigers (6-0) in line for a sixth consecutive ACC title and trip to the College Football Playoff.

Bethune-Cookman cancels athletics for remainder of academic year

Bethune-Cookman will not be participating in intercollegiate sports this coming winter or spring, canceling all athletic events for the remainder of the academic year because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA said Bethune-Cookman was the first Division 1 institution to publicly announce it was not going to compete in any sport for the entire academic year. University president E. LaBrent Chrite said the decision was made “in the face of a surging COVID-19 spike” both in the state of Florida and across the country. Bethune-Cookman, located in Daytona Beach, Fla., has 15 varsity programs, and the fall 2020 seasons were canceled back in July … California’s men’s basketball team is pausing workouts after an unidentified player tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test is the first in Cal’s athletic department since daily testing began at the beginning of October.

Basketball

Did fans’ celebration for Lakers’ championship contribute to spike in COVID cases?

Watch parties and a victory celebration outside Staples Center during the Lakers' run to the NBA championship might have contributed to a spike in cases of the novel coronavirus, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said. Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous with more than 10 million residents, reported a seven-day average of 1,560 new coronavirus cases through Monday, according to data tracked by The Washington Post, compared with 857 Oct. 19. The Lakers won the championship Oct. 11.

Olympics

100-meter champion Christian Coleman banned from Tokyo Games

American sprinter Christian Coleman, the reigning 100-meter world champion, has been banned from the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics for a series of missed drug tests, track and field’s doping agency announced. The Athletics Integrity Unit upheld a provisional suspension it had slapped on Coleman this summer for his failure to be present for three drug tests in a one-year span. The AIU handed down a two-year ban, which means the holder of the unofficial title of Fastest Man in the World will not be eligible to compete in track and field’s marquee event. In its report, the AIU’s disciplinary tribunal made clear Coleman had not failed a drug test and that it saw no evidence Coleman took illegal performance-enhancing drugs. But the three “whereabouts failures” in a one-year span led to the ban. Coleman has 30 days to appeal the decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Russian biathlete stripped of his medals

Russia’s efforts to deny and defy the global sporting community’s findings about its state-backed doping program reached yet another low: The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s anti-doping division stripped Russian biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov of the medals he won at the Vancouver and Sochi Winter Olympics. In taking back Ustyugov’s gold from Sochi, the court also effectively revoked Russia’s status as the big winner from the Sochi Games, which are now remembered not for Russian performances but for being among the most-tainted competitions in sports history.

Miscellany

FIFA president tests positive for COVID

FIFA president Gianni Infantino tested positive for COVID-19. The governing body of world soccer said Infantino has mild symptoms and “has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for 10 days.” … Diego Maradona began self-isolating after a person he works closely with showed symptoms of COVID-19. Maradona, the coach of the Gimnasia y Esgrima team in Argentina’s top division, was self-isolating at home. He will remain in quarantine until test results are known. The person with symptoms was not identified. The soccer great turns 60 Friday … Novak Djokovic overcame a slow start and saved a set point before beating Filip Krajinovic, 7-6 (6), 6-3, in an all-Serbian first-round match at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna … Top-10 tennis player Kiki Bertens will miss the start of next season, including the Australian Open, after having surgery on her left Achilles' tendon.

