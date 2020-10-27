Cohasset turns its attention to South Shore League tournament

“We play the regular season to get to the tournament, it’s just the philosophy of the coaching staff,” said Giuliano, the Globe’s Division 2 Coach of the Year in 2010 who has racked up 192 wins in 12 seasons at Cohasset.

This fall, however, there will be no postseason, with COVID-19 prompting the cancellation of all state tournaments.

Every fall, Cohasset coach Laura Giuliano tends to be pragmatic about the chances of her team making a run in the MIAA field hockey tournament.

“I’m always a little bit cautious about what I think our prospects are every year; I don’t try to overcall it, but it wasn’t long after the team got on the field that I was like 'Aw, man! This would’ve been a good year.’”

In a 9-0 start to an abbreviated regular season which will end on Monday against Sandwich, the Skippers have outscored foes, 54-4. Traditionally, the focus would turn to the Division 2 South tourney, where Cohasset has been denied in the semifinals or final in each of the past five seasons.

But now that focus will turn to the South Shore League tourney.









“In the beginning, it kind of seemed like there wasn’t really any external pressure of [the state] tournament coming up or seeding,” said Cohasset senior Kate Cunning. "It kind of seemed like there wasn’t any motivation. And then, as we came together as a team and we saw what we were capable of, all of a sudden we clicked and realized we were just there to play and have fun.”

A two-year captain who has committed to play lacrosse at Columbia, Cunning has a team-leading 18 goals and 12 assists.

With 28 varsity players, a roster larger than normal for an abnormal season, Giuliano named six captains: Cunning, along with fellow seniors Piper Finn, Callie Stavis and Karolina Simmons and juniors Maddie Miller and Molly Stephens. Finn is second on the team in scoring with nine goals and six assists, followed by Stephens with one goal and 11 assists.

Initially, Finn had a hard time coming to terms with the cancellation of the MIAA tournament. Now she is embracing the challenge of the SSL tournament.

“I think we’re just lucky we even got a field hockey season through all of this,” said Finn, the team’s second-leading scorer with nine goals and six assists.

Traditionally, the Skippers have scheduled nonleague games against regional rivals such as Hingham, Notre Dame Academy, and Duxbury, or a “measuring stick” matchup with Division 1 power Somerset-Berkley. This year, they will sneak out of the league schedule to play Bishop Fenwick and Sandwich.





Normally, the hatred of losing drives Giuliano. But the mere presence of a season this fall has helped the coach relax. Even if it includes riding buses with windows open, no matter the temperature outside, as a safety measure to protect against COVID-19.

“Because of the format, because we have such a beautiful group of young people playing, I’ve been much more relaxed about that,” Giuliano said. “I’m just so grateful that we’re getting this season. So many of them play lacrosse and their whole [spring] season blew up. I’m just so happy that they get to have it, in whatever form it is.”

Cohasset senior Kate Cunning (1), threading her way through the Mashpee defense, said once "we saw what we were capable of, all of a sudden we clicked and realized we were just there to play and have fun.” Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Free hits

▪ Just two games into their already shortened season — wins over Pembroke and Hanover — the Scituate field hockey team had to quarantine following a positive test within the program.

“We were following all the right protocols,” said Scituate coach Andy Barlow.

“We were keeping our distance, sanitizing, and cleaning our hands. Then, after talking with the athletic director (Peter Umbrianna), superintendent (Bill Burkhead), and nurse leader, we just felt like out of an abundance of caution it would be best if we were out of the building and away from each other just to be safe. It was a tough decision because everything was going right. In the end, it was the right decision because no one else got infected.”

The end of the quarantine lined up with their next game, so without any practice Scituate played host Pembroke in a Patriot League matchup last Tuesday. Trailing early, the Sailors scored three unanswered goals, with senior captain Jane Feeney netting two, for a 3-1 win.

“There was an excitement to being back, but also a nervousness,” Barlow said. “We hadn’t done this for so long . . . The whistle blew and they just played. Everything came back to them. They are having fun and I think that is what really matters. The winning is a bonus. If they are out there with their relationships, having fun, being with their friends, that is what really matters.”

▪ The Patriot League has scheduled a modified double-elimination from Nov. 9-21. The “Patriot Cup” will feature all the 10 teams from the Fisher and Keenan divisions. Exact seeding details have not been finalized.

“I thought it was a great idea,” Barlow said. “Especially, just giving us something to play for and keeping it local and competitive.”

▪ A week ago, the MIAA Field Hockey unanimously approved a rule-change proposal allowing the creation of boys' teams in a 7-on-7 format. The rule, written by associate director Sherry Bryant, must be approved by the association’s Board of Directors next spring. Given the current climate with COVID-related issues in schools, a fall 2021 start may be very ambitious. No schools have yet reached out to the MIAA for the next steps in the process, but it is still early. Interest, and desire, though, must start at the local level.

Correspondent John Hand and Craig Larson of the Globe staff also contributed to this story.