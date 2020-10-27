EMass field hockey: Sandwich’s Paige Hawkins headlines Players of the Week

Sophie Brady, Medway — In back-to-back Tri-Valley League wins over Ashland, the junior recorded her third and fourth shutouts of the season, 1-0 and 2-0.

Highlighting top performances for field hockey players from EMass programs in the past week :

Paige Hawkins, Sandwich — The junior netted a hat trick in a 4-0 Cape & Islands win over Barnstable and then scored the only two goals in a victory over Nauset for the 5-0 Blue Knights.

Mia Legre and Niki Micciche, Winchester — The senior duo combined for 10 points in a 9-0 Middlesex League win over Arlington. Legre racked up three goals and three assists while Micciche had two goals and two assists for Winchester (5-0).

Grace Morey, Bishop Fenwick — A junior captain, she scored two goals and assisted on another goal to help the Crusaders (3-2-2) take down Catholic Central foe Austin Prep.

Isabel Putnam, Methuen— In a 0-0 Merrimack Valley Conference draw against Chelmsford, the sophomore made an impressive 18 saves, a day after the same squad defeated the Rangers, 3-1.