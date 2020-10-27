fb-pixel
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

EMass field hockey: Sandwich’s Paige Hawkins headlines Players of the Week

By John HandUpdated October 27, 2020, 47 minutes ago

Players of the Week

Highlighting top performances for field hockey players from EMass programs in the past week:

Sophie Brady, Medway — In back-to-back Tri-Valley League wins over Ashland, the junior recorded her third and fourth shutouts of the season, 1-0 and 2-0.

Paige Hawkins, Sandwich — The junior netted a hat trick in a 4-0 Cape & Islands win over Barnstable and then scored the only two goals in a victory over Nauset for the 5-0 Blue Knights.

Mia Legre and Niki Micciche, Winchester — The senior duo combined for 10 points in a 9-0 Middlesex League win over Arlington. Legre racked up three goals and three assists while Micciche had two goals and two assists for Winchester (5-0).

Advertisement

Grace Morey, Bishop Fenwick — A junior captain, she scored two goals and assisted on another goal to help the Crusaders (3-2-2) take down Catholic Central foe Austin Prep.

Isabel Putnam, Methuen— In a 0-0 Merrimack Valley Conference draw against Chelmsford, the sophomore made an impressive 18 saves, a day after the same squad defeated the Rangers, 3-1.