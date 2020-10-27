Giants coach Judge downplays night out

Judge said he had no problem with the players going out to dinner Friday. However, the rookie coach refused to say whether there would be repercussions for not wearing their masks.

New York Giants coach Joe Judge has spoken with quarterback Daniel Jones and several other players about a video taken last weekend in which they were shown without masks during the current spike in COVID-19 cases.

Jones, injured running back Saquon Barkley, receiver Sterling Shepard, and some other players had dinner at a New York City restaurant in private. After it was over, some went to a closed bar at the invitation of the owner. They were filmed there without their masks on.

“I’ve had a lot of in-depth conversations with the guys involved, as well as the rest of the team,” Judge said Tuesday as the Giants (1-6) started preparing for a Monday night game at home against the Buccaneers (5-2).

“They understand kind of the consequences of anything you do right now in this COVID environment, as well as the public eye, of how they’re looked at and how we have to be careful. We have to make sure we make the right decisions.”

Neither Jones, nor Barkley nor Shepard has talked to the media this week. Jones is scheduled to speak on Thursday and Shepard on Saturday.

Barkley, who is out for the season with a torn ACL in Chicago on Sept. 20, also came under fire. A person resembling him was seen in the video riding a bike in the street.

“The only thing I’m going to say on that is this group of guys has been very responsible from the very beginning,” Judge said of his team. “They’ve tried to do the right thing the entire time.”

McCaffrey close

Christian McCaffrey has been designated for return from the Panthers’ injured reserve list, increasing the likelihood the All-Pro running back will play Thursday night against the Falcons.

McCaffrey arrived at practice Tuesday with a red jersey and a baseball cap signifying an injured player, but he quickly changed into a black practice jersey and a helmet.

McCaffrey hasn’t played since Week 2, when he suffered a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Buccaneers.

Coach Matt Rhule reiterated Tuesday that he is “hopeful” McCaffrey will ready to play against the Falcons, but added that the decision was largely up to the training staff.

Bryant on practice squad

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant has moved one step closer to playing in the NFL again.

The 31-year-old Bryant signed with the Ravens on Tuesday and has been assigned to the practice squad.

Bryant last played in 2017, when he had 69 catches for 838 yards in his eighth and final season in Dallas. He signed with New Orleans in November 2018, but tore his Achilles' tendon before getting into a game.

Now he’s on the cusp of getting back on the field.

Bryant said on Twitter: “My emotions running high right now... I’m thankful...I can’t stop crying.”

Reid declines offer

Free agent safety Eric Reid told the AP he declined an offer to join Washington’s practice squad. Washington (2-5) lost safety Landon Collins to a season-ending Achilles' tendon injury in a win over Dallas on Sunday. Rookie Kamren Curl, a seventh-round pick, will replace him for now. “I just don’t think playing on the practice squad is reflective or indicative of my career,” Reid said in a telephone interview. A first-round pick by the 49ers in 2013, Reid joined Colin Kaepernick in 2016 when the former star quarterback took a knee during the national anthem to protest police violence, racism, and social injustice … The Browns placed star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on IR, two days after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a win at Cincinnati. Beckham tore his left anterior cruciate ligament on Cleveland’s first possession Sunday … The Rams released rookie kicker Samuel Sloman after seven games. Sloman won a three-way competition for the job in training camp, but his first NFL job had been rocky ever since he missed a 29-yard field goal attempt in the season opener. He missed three extra point attempts for Los Angeles, and he missed three of his 11 field goal attempts. His kickoffs also weren’t long enough for coach Sean McVay … The Lions acquired veteran defensive end Everson Griffen from the Cowboys for a conditional draft pick that could be as high as a fifth-rounder in 2021. The 32-year-old Griffen has 77 career sacks, including 2½ this season as a reserve in seven games with Dallas.