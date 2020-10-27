Hingham and Duxbury boys’ soccer teams battle to a 1-1 standoff

Just like the first time these teams met on Oct. 14, one side pulled ahead and the other provided the equalizer to result in a stalemate.

The Harbormen sent a ball into the box, and junior Connor Hartman nearly chested it into the net, but Duxbury senior goalie Thomas Donnelly recovered to make an acrobatic save and help the Dragons preserve a 1-1 tie at Duxbury High School.

After an extremely even, action-packed, 78-plus minutes Tuesday, the Hingham boys’ soccer team had a thrilling chance to earn a win over rival Duxbury.

On Tuesday, junior forward Will Gallagher struck first for Duxbury, corralling a pass from Tate Andrews and floating the ball over the keeper to put the Dragons in front less than three minutes into the first quarter. Hingham sophomore midfielder Cole Sampson tied it less than two minutes into the second quarter, setting himself up and bending a shot into the top-left corner.

Hingham (4-1-2) and Duxbury (3-2-3) went into halftime knotted at 1. Both sides had several chances in the second half, but neither was able to convert.

“We’re pretty well matched, for athleticism, speed, and fight,” Duxbury coach Brian Johnson said. “It’s back and forth.”

The Dragons and Harbormen are currently jockeying for position to earn byes in the Patriot Cup. Both schools trail league leader Marshfield.

Hingham coach Ken Carlin is pleased with the way his team is progressing and hopeful it’s capable of making both a league title and a playoff push.

“We’re good at making sure the other team has a lot of opportunities,” Carlin said. “We need to figure out how to capitalize on our own opportunities, but we’re strong, and we’re getting better.”

Cohasset 6, Middleborough 0 — Freshman Zach Smith and freshman Christian Loft scored two goals apiece as the Skippers (6-1) defeated Middleborough.

Marshfield 1, Plymouth North 0 — Senior Nolun Pina scored in the opening minute as the Rams (5-1-1) edged out the Eagles for the Patriot League win.

Natick 1, Wellesley 0 — Senior captain Matthew Mela scored the lone goal to lift the Red Hawks (1-3) to the Bay State Conference win.

Pembroke 9, Quincy 1 — Luke Saia fired in four goals and Andrew Gleason added two more as the Titans (6-0-2) rolled to the Patriot League win.

Boys' cross-country

Nauset 18, Sandwich 50 — The visiting Warriors (2-0) took a Cape & Islands meet behind a 1-2 finish from Finn Riley (17:48) and Ben Calsson (17:57).

Field hockey

Foxborough 5, North Attleborough 1 — Sophomore Dylan Rappoli netted two goals as the Warriors (5-1-1) surged past the Rocketeers in the Hockomock League. Kate Collins, Mary Collins, and Ella Waryas each tallied a goal.

Franklin 7, Mansfield 0 — Kaitlyn Carney and Amanda Lewandowski each scored a hat trick as the Panthers (7-0) cruised past the Hornets in the Hockomock League.

Manchester Essex 4, North Reading 3 — Callie Patrick scored a hat trick and Lily Athanas assisted three times to power the Hornets (6-1) past North Reading in the Cape Ann match.

Oliver Ames 1, Canton 0 — Haley Gilman scored the winner in the fourth quarter to lift the Tigers (6-0-1) to the Hockomock League victory. Peyton Phillips earned the shutout.

Pentucket 2, Amesbury 0 — Sophomore Haley Dwight scored both goals to help Pentucket (4-2) blank the hosts in a Cape Ann matchup.

Boys' golf

Bishop Feehan 211, Cardinal Spellman 129 — Sophomore Carol Pignato shot a 2-over-par 38 at D.W. Field Golf Course to lead the Shamrocks to the Catholic Central win.

Burlington 50, Watertown 22 — Sean Malone shot a 2-over-par 37 at Billerica Country Club to lead the Red Devils (6-3).

Shawsheen 149, Lowell Catholic 97 — Medalist Nolan Rexford (3-over-par 38), Steven O’Connor (39), and Matthew Tramonte (39) were on target for the Rams (9-0) in the Commonwealth win at Patriot GC in Bedford.

St. Mary’s 193, Matignon 79 — Junior Aidan Emmerich led the Spartans (5-9) with a 2-under-par 34 at Hillview Golf Course.

Girls' soccer

Central Catholic 2, Andover 1 — Zarina Pinto scored two first-half goals to drive the visiting Raiders (4-1-1) to a Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Hamilton-Wenham 2, Georgetown 0 — Juniors Jane Maguire and Claire Nistl each netted a goal as the Generals (6-0-2) registered the Cape Ann shutout.

Middleborough 3, Cohasset 2 — Alexis Vanderzeyde scored a pair of second-half goals, including the winner in the 18th minute of the fourth quarter, on the second assist of the afternoon from Elleana Bush, as Middleborough (6-0-0) edged the Skippers.

Norwell 4, Hull 0 — Senior Allie Connerty scored a goal and recorded two assists to lift the Clippers (6-1-1) past the Pirates.

Sandwich 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Daria Horman, Riley Morrison, and Victoria McGittigan tallied goals and senior Sarah Lutsic recorded her fifth shutout of the season for the Knights (5-1-1).

Whitman-Hanson 3, Silver Lake 0 — Olivia Borgen scored twice and Kayla Cassidy added a third as the Panthers (7-0-1) blanked the Lakers in the Patriot League game.