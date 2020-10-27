Is Cam Newton struggling because he contracted COVID-19? Bill Belichick says no

Belichick dismissed the notion that his signal-caller was affected by the virus on Tuesday during his media session.

That was the question posed to Patriots coach Bill Belichick about his quarterback, Cam Newton, who has sputtered through two games – both losses – since his return from testing positive in early October.

Eight months into the coronavirus pandemic, the lasting effects of contracting the virus are still unknown. Is it possible that a person who never showed symptoms could be affected?

“We’d list him on the injury report if he was, but I don’t think he’s had symptoms the whole way,” Belichick said.

Newton himself was asked about the idea that he may be dealing with any lasting effects during his Monday morning conversation with the hosts at WEEI, and said that his poor play had nothing to do with coronavirus. Instead, he cited mental mistakes for the performance on Sunday in which he threw for just 98 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions in a loss to San Francisco.

“You’re saying, ‘Man, I cannot turn the ball over here,’ and then, ‘Boop.’ Three plays later, it happens,” Newton said. "It’s kind of a weird thing. It’s almost comedic to even think about, like, I’m not planning on going out there and just slinging interceptions left and right. That’s not what it is.

“I don’t know what funk, spell, or omen that’s in Boogey’s household right now, but I have to let off some chakras, some sage, or something.”

Newton and the Patriots will look to get back on track against the 5-2 Bills in Buffalo on Sunday at 1 p.m.





