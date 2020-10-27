fb-pixel
sports media

Patriots-49ers was the most-watched program on TV last week

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated October 27, 2020, 53 minutes ago
Gunner Olszewski and the Patriots couldn't manage much in terms of points, but they brought in lots of viewers.
Gunner Olszewski and the Patriots couldn't manage much in terms of points, but they brought in lots of viewers.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Patriots' 33-6 loss the 49ers Sunday might have been hard to watch for local fans, but a large national audience tuned in to watch it on CBS.

The broadcast, which aired in the national 4:25 p.m. window, was the most-watched television program of the week, drawing an average of 22.896 million viewers.

That was up 8 percent over the Week 7 broadcast in that window on CBS last year (Chargers-Titans).

In the Boston market, Patriots-Niners drew a 27.4 rating and 49 share on Ch. 4.

The Patriots will face the Bills next, at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The game will air on CBS.

Advertisement

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.