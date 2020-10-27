Rays rookie Ryan Thompson has learned a thing or two on the way to the World Series

As a minor leaguer, Thompson supplemented his income by giving pitching lessons and substitute teaching. His mother, Karen, is a physical education teacher and helped him get certified.

He might otherwise have been winding down from a day of teaching fourth-graders back home in Oregon.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Rookie righthander Ryan Thompson was in the bullpen for the Tampa Bay Rays when Game 6 of the World Series started Tuesday night.

The extra money allows the 28-year-old Thompson to employ a personal trainer in the offseason.

No job is too small. Thompson added $30 to his check a few times last year by helping to organize the Wii Dance Club on Thursdays after school.

“The kids love it,” Thompson said. “They mimic the dance moves of the characters on the screen. We have a blast.”

Thompson certainly did not expect to be at the Series. He was a non-roster invitee to spring training who made his major league debut July 24. Thompson appeared in 25 games with a 4.44 earned run average.

The Rays value variety in their bullpen and Thompson is a 6-foot-5-inch sidearmer with a 91-mile-per-hour sinker and an effective slider. That landed him on the postseason roster and he appeared in nine of Tampa Bay’s first 19 postseason games, giving up two runs over 9⅓ innings and striking out 10.

“I battled a little bit in the Yankees series when I went there and walked a couple of guys,” Thompson said. "I was dealing with fatigue and I hadn’t done that all year. I hadn’t dealt with fatigue since college.

“The big thing now is learning how to make midgame adjustments when you don’t feel your best. You take for granted sometimes, how easy it is to pitch when you feel good. Now you’re having to get some of the best hitters in the world out when you don’t feel good. That’s the fun part about pitching. That’s the chess match.”

How Thompson landed with the Rays offers a window into the player-procurement avenues former Rays executive Chaim Bloom will pursue with the Red Sox.

Thompson was a 23rd-round draft pick of the Astros in 2014 from Campbell University in North Carolina. He showed promise but missed the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Rays took Thompson in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft that year. He didn’t get into a game until May 21 in 2019 then missed five weeks with a fractured toe.

But the Rays saw enough to invite Thompson to spring training. The elbow surgery, he said, proved to be a launching pad.

“I used that time to clean up my life. I had a lot of complacencies I was neglecting,” Thompson said. "My mind was focused on baseball and competing and getting guys out. You don’t really have that time to think about who you are and where you’re going and your relationships and your diet and all these things.

“I had a full year not to think about baseball. I lost 30 pounds; I added 4-5 miles-per-hour on my fastball. If I didn’t have that surgery, I don’t think I’d be here right now.”

There have been a few of those moments for Thompson.

He played junior college ball in Oregon and committed to Campbell without visiting the campus. Pitching coach Rick McCarty, now the head coach at Abilene Christian, saw Thompson pitch at a showcase event and recruited him over the phone.

“We actually sent him some pictures of our field,” Campbell coach Justin Haire said. “Within 48 hours he committed. We had no idea the level of human being we were getting. Ryan is a great person.”

Thompson was 16-3 with a 1.13 ERA and 27 saves in 70 games for Campbell. That led to his getting drafted.

“Before I got to Campbell, I was a nobody, man. I was just a kid from a small town in Oregon who just loved baseball,” Thompson said. "I got this opportunity to come to Campbell and my life changed.

“I didn’t know who I was as a human being. I didn’t know who I was as a pitcher and that all changed. Those guys were instrumental to my life and to my baseball career. I learned how to compete to my best level there.”

Thompson told himself along the way that he would quit baseball if he didn’t make progress. The lifestyle was too difficult.

But it never came to that. He managed to get to the majors and then the World Series within three months.

“Looking back at being a little kid and wanting to play in the major leagues, it’s crazy in that regard,” Thompson said. “But knowing the work that I’ve put in, knowing how much that I’ve wanted this, and knowing how much I know that I can do this, it wasn’t a surprise.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.