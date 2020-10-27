Revolution can clinch a playoff spot by beating Red Bulls Wednesday

“Guys just kind of know it’s the end of the season, and one game can determine everything, and anything can happen," said defender Andrew Farrell. “So guys, I think, maybe tune in a little more with so much on the line.”

The Revolution can clinch a playoff spot with a win, which would give them 32 points and leapfrog them over NYC FC for fifth place. With three games left in the regular season, the Revolution see the 7 p.m. kickoff at Harrison, N.J., as one of their most important contests this season.

Wednesday’s game with the New York Red Bulls might be the best chance the Revolution have to finally break out of the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference they’ve been holding for what seems like months.

The Revolution (7-5-8) have played well of late, going 2-2-1 in their last five. Adam Buksa’s goal in the 77th minute gave them a 1-1 draw with Nashville Friday. The late goal and the return of Carles Gil gave them an extra boost. Gil, returning from an Achilles' tendon injury, played for the first time since July 17, getting 27 minutes as a sub.

“Carles is a special player," said midfielder Teal Bunbury. "He definitely got back sooner than we all expected, but I think that’s a testament to his hard work and dedication when he was rehabbing back in Spain.

"We’re just really excited to have him back on the field. The amount of experience that he brings, the calmness on the ball, it just raises the level of the entire team.”

The Red Bulls are 1-0-3 in their last four, most recently drawing, 2-2, with the Chicago Fire Saturday. This is also a pivotal match for them, as they sit 3 points behind the Revolution. Caden Clark and Brian White each have two goals for New York over that four-game stretch, with both of White’s coming in stoppage time to earn draws.

“They’ve gotten good, solid play out of their back line, and they’ve been very opportunistic on forward,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said.

Arena has closely monitored the progress of Kekuta Manneh, the 25-year-old midfielder/defender the Revolution acquired in a trade with Cincinnati Aug. 17. Manneh has made only one appearance with New England, getting 25 minutes Sept. 2, but Arena likes what he’s seen in terms of improvement. ,

“When we got him in the trade from Cincinnati, he wasn’t very fit,” Arena said. “He had gone a long stretch without playing, so it took some time. But we know of his potential, and I think at the right times, we can certainly utilize him. He’s gotten better over the last month or so.”





New England has two games remaining after Wednesday: Sunday against D.C. United, and Nov. 8 at home against Philadelphia.

“Our goal right now is finishing this season strong so we’re in the best position to have home-field advantage and to not have to play that play-in game,” Bunbury said.