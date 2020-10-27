Revolution have ingredients to make MLS Cup run

Meanwhile, the Revolution stayed out of the DP picture until 2011, getting by with a single DP until 2016. The contrast between the teams' roster-building became apparent in the 2014 MLS Cup, when the Galaxy took a 2-1 extra-time victory over the Revolution. The Revolution had done well to reach the final, but they could not match the Galaxy’s commitment to a high-salaried group of players and willingness to pay transfer fees, plus support for the coaching staff.

During most of Bruce Arena’s time with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the team contracted the MLS maximum three Designated Players, and those players helped the Galaxy capture three MLS Cup titles from 2011-14.

Now that Arena has taken over as sporting director/head coach, the Revolution have adopted many of the Galaxy’s ways. The result is the Revolution are on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs for the second successive season, after a three-year absence. And, with the return of Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil from injury, the Revolution could be a factor in the postseason.

But first, the Revolution (7-5-8, 29 points) need a win over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night — or Inter Miami failing to earn a point at FC Dallas — to secure a playoff berth with two games remaining in the regular season. The Revolution will also likely have to at least maintain their sixth-place standing in the Eastern Conference; the top six teams receive first-round byes and the top four first-round home-field advantages in a single-elimination tournament.

The Revolution appear poised to make a run. Arena’s attacking style, combined with solid defending and the emergence of goalkeeper Matt Turner, have set the stage.

Arena has coaxed the most from the Revolution’s supporting cast, including seven players who were on the roster in 2014. But to go far in the postseason, the Revolution will likely need to rely on their difference-makers — DPs Bou, Gil, and striker Adam Buksa.

The Revolution have proven themselves against most Eastern Conference opposition, but have yet to win in six games (0-4-2) against the top four teams. Significantly, they have not had all three DPs on the field together except for two games in July and never for the full 90 minutes.

The Revolution displayed their potential during the MLS Is Back tournament in Orlando, Fla., in June, as Gil made his season debut in a 1-0 victory over the Montreal Impact. But Gil lasted only 62 minutes in the next match, then underwent surgery to remove a bone spur in his heel Aug. 4. Gil was expected to be out from three to five months, but returned for a 1-1 tie at Nashville SC last week.

“I’m not going to give a medical report, but it was a big unknown how quick he could recover from the surgery,” Arena said Tuesday. “Typical of Carles, he was ahead of schedule.”

Gil, the first player the Revolution acquired for a significant transfer fee ($2 million from Deportivo La Coruña), said he simply “worked as hard as possible” to return. Dr. Adrian Gallego Goyanes performed surgery on Gil in Santiago de Compostela, and Gil remained in the Spanish city with personal trainer Jose Castro until a week and a half ago. After two training sessions with the Revolution, Gil returned to the playing field, 80 days after the operation.

“Carles is a special player,” Revolution forward Teal Bunbury said. “He definitely got back sooner than I think we all expected. The amount of experience that he brings, the calmness on the ball, it just raises the level of our entire team. I think all the guys are super excited that he’s back.”

In 2019, Gil was named the MLS’s Newcomer of the Year. Gil’s leadership and playmaking helped the team rally after a slow start, and the Revolution offense kicked into another gear after the midseason arrival of Bou.

This year, Buksa was expected to provide another dimension to the attack, but he struggled to produce until converting impressive goals in recent games. Buksa, though, has been healthy (he is among three Revolution players to have performed in all 20 games), and his physical presence has been decisive in knocking opposing defenses off balance.

Bou (hamstring), who has been out of the starting lineup since Oct. 3, has clearly missed Gil’s influence. The Revolution have been dictating tempo and outshooting foes, but have lacked Gil’s experience and technical ability. Gil displayed his ability to change the dynamic, playing the final 26-plus minutes at Nashville, combining effectively with Lee Nguyen, Buksa converting the equalizer.

“He’s a DP and one of our best players, if not our best player, so it’s great to have him back and being in the mix,” Revolution defender Andrew Farrell said of Gil. “When teams get their best players back, they can make a run. So we’re glad that’s he’s back and healthy and I think this team can go far.”

The Revolution have failed to win in five MLS Cup finals appearances, often falling because of depth, misfortune, or simply being unable to match the opposition for game-breaking performers, such as former Galaxy striker Robbie Keane.

Now, though, the Revolution have a strong foundation, maximum number of DPs, and they are guided by Arena, who has a 5-2 record in MLS Cup finals.

“For us, obviously playoffs every year is always a goal, right?” Bunbury said. “But I think that’s selling ourselves short, just making it into the playoffs. I mean, 10 of the 14 teams in the Eastern Conference are making the playoffs so for us that’s not good enough. Just sneaking in, just making it, I mean, any player will tell you that our ultimate goal is to win championships. I think that would be something that we’re all bought into, winning championships and it’s not just about making the playoffs.”