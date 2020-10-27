Sports journalist Jeff Goodman to launch podcast network

Jeff Goodman has teamed up with fellow college basketball reporter Rob Dauster to launch a new podcast network, titled Field of 68 Media Network.

Goodman, a Framingham native who lives in Newburyport, built a reputation has one of the most prominent newsbreakers in the sport during his time at CBS Sports, Fox Sports and ESPN.

He is currently the senior basketball insider at Stadium, and also hosts a podcast on the CLNS Media Network with legendary Globe columnist Bob Ryan.