Will the Patriots activate rookie linebacker Josh Uche in time for Sunday’s game?

If Uche is activated, he could make his NFL debut and offer some reinforcement for New England’s front seven, which just lost Brandon Copeland to a torn pectoral muscle . Copeland is expected to undergo surgery in the coming week, but has not been placed on IR and remains on the 53-man roster.

“We’re excited to get him back, whenever that may happen,” outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick said Tuesday morning.

Patriots rookie linebacker Josh Uche remains eligible to be activated off injured reserve after dealing with a foot injury, though it’s still uncertain whether the team will do so ahead of Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Bills in Buffalo.

“Just waiting to hear the final stuff on that,” Belichick said. “If anything were to happen, he’d be extremely missed. Defensively, he has a lot of versatility, a lot of value to our defense. Really smart guy.”

Copeland’s playing time primarily came on special teams — only Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel logged more special teams snaps — although he did contribute on defense. Against the Seahawks in Week 2, Copeland was on the field for a season-high 48 percent of New England’s defensive snaps.

He finishes the season with 12 tackles, including one for a loss.

“He’s been a dependable guy for us,” said special teams coordinator Cam Achord. “He takes pride in it out there. He has a sense of assertiveness, so it goes without saying how much his weight and his productivity we counted on. Any time you lose a player of that caliber, it’s going to be tough to replace.”

Uche, a second-round pick who gained special teams experience at Michigan, could fill in for Copeland in either phase.

“Excited to get him back out there,” said inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, “and I know he feels the same way. Obviously, he’s a great athlete. He’s also one of those versatile guys that can do a bunch of different things, which fits well with our game-plan mentality.”

The Patriots also could welcome back nose tackle Beau Allen, who has returned to practice but has not been activated off IR. Defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington said Allen has remained engaged while not able to play.

“With a guy that’s a veteran and who’s played a lot of football and sitting in the meetings and wants to help out, you know, he’s definitely got this itching and is doing everything he can to get back out there on the football field,” Covington said. “I just give him the credit for all the hard work he’s put in to really make it this far.”

Solid start

Rookie tight end Dalton Keene made his NFL debut Sunday against the 49ers, and his position coach, Nick Caley, seemed pleased with the third-round pick’s effort.

After being inactive for the first five games, Keene was on the field for 46 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday and recorded one catch for 8 yards.

“This whole time he’s worked hard to improve his technique and fundamentals and understanding of our offense,” Caley said. “He had a good week of practice, and I thought at the game, he played hard, played physical, and got him out there for, call it, 22, 24 snaps, and I was pleased with his effort and his mental approach to the game from an assignment standpoint.”

Keene, out of Virginia Tech, earned time over fellow rookie tight end Devin Asiasi, who was inactive Sunday for the first time all season.

Caley was extremely complimentary of Keene’s improvement since being drafted.

“He has a great approach,” he said. “He plays with his hair on fire and plays at 110 miles per hour play after play, which you appreciate. He loves the game and he plays hard.”

Minor move

The Patriots have signed offensive lineman Jordan Steckler to the practice squad and waived offensive lineman Jordan Roos from the practice squad. Steckler was signed by the Saints in April as a rookie free agent out of Northern Illinois but was released prior to the season.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.