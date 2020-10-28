10 family-friendly Halloween movies to watch from the safety of home

Here’s a list of 10 family-friendly Halloween movies everyone can watch together.

So put on a costume, grab a bowl of candy corn, and plop down on the couch with the kids for a safe and fun Halloween at home.

With trick-or-treating banned or discouraged in several cities, the best nighttime holiday celebration during the pandemic might be some much-needed screen time. There are plenty of family-friendly Halloween movies to choose from, with eccentric witches, cartoon ghosts, and spooky mummies that make for great binging material.

Hocus Pocus

A teenager moves to Salem, where he accidentally frees a kooky trio of 17th century witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy) who used to live in his house. Watch on Disney+

Coco

A young aspiring musician unknowingly finds himself in the technicolor Land of the Dead. There, he launches a search for his great-great-grandfather and uncovers the truth behind his family’s mysterious ban on music. Watch on Disney+

Monster House

Three kids discover that their neighbor’s suburban home is a living, breathing monster — and set out to destroy it. Watch on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Peacock

Halloweentown

On her 13th birthday, a young girl learns she comes from a family of witches and battles a slew of supernatural forces on the other side of a secret portal to Halloweentown. Watch on Hulu, Disney+

Casper

A young girl and her “afterlife therapist” father arrive at a crumbling mansion haunted by three raucous spirits and Casper, the friendly ghost. Watch on Youtube TV, Disney+

Hotel Transylvania

An ordinary human unwittingly crashes Dracula’s daughter birthday party, which is attended by a flurry of monstrous characters: werewolves, mummies, and invisible men. Watch on Hulu, Amazon

The Nightmare Before Christmas

King of Halloween Town Jack Skellington discovers the wonders of Christmastown and attempts to bring some holiday cheer home. Watch on Disney+, Hulu, Amazon

Ghostbusters

Three former parapsychology professors (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis) start a ghost catching business in New York City. Watch on Amazon, Hulu

Coraline

A young girl is trapped in an alternate reality that closely mirrors her own, which she found while exploring her new home. Watch on Amazon, Hulu

The Addams Family

A macabre family reconnects with someone they believe is a long-lost relative, who secretly intends to swindle the clan’s fortune. Watch on Netflix, Amazon

