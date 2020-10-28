6 Halloween activities you can still do safely around Boston

Here are six Halloween activities you can still do safely around Boston:

Halloween will undeniably look a little different this year , with limits on in-person gatherings and new trick-or-treating recommendations (including bans on door-to-door trick-or-treating in some towns ), to name a few alterations. However, that doesn’t mean the fun of the holiday has to completely disappear. Across the state, organizations are gearing up to host in-person and virtual events to deliver the spooks, scares, and thrills you’re used to in October.

On display now through Nov. 1, Roger Williams Park Zoo presents a drive-through Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular. For $50 per car, visitors can observe roughly 5,000 intricately carved pumpkins per night, featuring spooky scenes, sports legends, and famed celebrities. The trail opens at 6:30 p.m. each night and each tour lasts about 30 minutes. Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. rwpzoo.org

2. Family-friendly fun at Plimoth Plantation

Here’s your chance to celebrate the holiday the old-fashioned way. On Oct. 23, Plimoth Plantation will host a number of family-friendly activities including a jack-o'-lantern walk, 17th-century-inspired games such as pilgrim hat hoop toss and gourd bowling, and scary stories told around a campfire after the sun goes down. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume and each guest will leave with a goodie bag of Halloween treats. Tickets are $8 for members ($10 for nonmembers), and the festivities start at 5 p.m. Plimoth Plantation, 137 Warren Ave., Plymouth. plimoth.org

3. A spooky scavenger hunt in Canton

Get your flashlight out for an eerie, after-dark Spooky Scavenger Hunt on the grounds of Canton’s Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate Oct. 28 and 29. Participants are encouraged to come in costume and anyone who solves every clue will take home a prize. Concessions will be available for purchase and tickets are $5 per person. Register for half-hour time slots that begin at 4 p.m. Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate, 2468B Washington St., Canton. thetrustees.org

4. Go on a ‘Full Spooky Moon’ hike

Take in the full moon and the natural tranquillity of Ipswich’s Crane Estate on a Full Spooky Moon Family Hike. This child-friendly event will include a slow-paced hike up Castle Hill on the estate’s grounds, stops to observe surroundings, and an observation of the rising moon. The hike will begin at 4:30 on Oct. 30 and family ticket bundles for two children and two adults are $24 for members ($30 for nonmembers). The Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. thetrustees.org

Wamesit Lanes will host a Halloween Lane Party for families. Wamesit Lanes

5. Halloween bowling

Bowl a few sets while celebrating the spooky day in Tewksbury at Wamesit Lanes’ Halloween Lane Party for families. For $40, parties of up to six guests can enjoy two hours of bowling, shoe rental, a $5 game card, and a candy-filled goodie bag. For participants who dress up, there will be a costume contest with prizes awarded for the most creative garb. The event runs noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 31. Wamesit Lanes, 434 Main St., Tewksbury. eventbrite.com

6. Virtual live shows for the kids

Children’s musician Laurie Berkner will host two virtual live shows on Oct. 31 during which young viewers can sing, dance, and play games along with her. Tickets are $20 and grant access to the noon show, 5 p.m. show, or both. live.laurieberkner.com

