Jon Stewart’s return to television will be on Apple TV+

Five years ago, the buzz was that Jon Stewart would return to TV in time for the 2016 election. He’d signed a four-year production pact with HBO, which would begin with animated digital shorts satirizing cable news networks. It was promising to Stewart fans, hungering for his mixture of media criticism, journalism, and comedy. On “The Daily Show,” Stewart had helped to reinvent and refresh political satire, not only with his hosting work but also by giving platforms to the likes of Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Trevor Noah (who now hosts “The Daily Show”), and others.

That HBO project fell apart, and now Stewart has announced a different plan to return to TV via a different outlet. He has just signed a deal with Apple TV+, and their first production together is going to be a current affairs show. Still untitled, the show will be an hourlong dive into political and cultural issues, and each episode will focus on a single topic (something Oliver also does).