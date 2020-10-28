Trump supporters in Omaha stranded in cold after shuttle bus delays

(Bloomberg) -- Trump supporters waited as long as three-and-a-half hours in the freezing cold to get home after a rally in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday night.

Because parking was located far from the rally site at Eppley Airfield, many attendees had to take buses to and from the site. But roads were jammed, leading to long delays.

According to Omaha Scanner, a local news outlet that monitors police radio, at least seven people were taken to the hospital.