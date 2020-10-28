Trump supporters in Omaha stranded in cold after shuttle bus delays

(Bloomberg) -- Trump supporters waited as long as three-and-a-half hours in the freezing cold to get home after a rally in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday night.
Because parking was located far from the rally site at Eppley Airfield, many attendees had to take buses to and from the site. But roads were jammed, leading to long delays.
According to Omaha Scanner, a local news outlet that monitors police radio, at least seven people were taken to the hospital.
Reporters at the rally noted long lines of Trump supporters waiting for the buses, with many huddling for warmth as the temperature dropped. Though the president left shortly after 9 p.m., the rally site wasn’t clear of supporters until 12:30 a.m.
Trump was in Omaha because Nebraska awards one elector in its congressional district, which could be crucial if the race is close.
President Trump took off in Air Force One 1 hr 20 minutes ago, but thousands of his supporters remain stranded on a dark road outside the rally. “We need at least 30 more buses,” an Omaha police officer just said, shaking his head at the chaotic cluster that is unfolding.— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) October 28, 2020
Thousands of people left out in the cold and stranded in #Omaha, #Nebraska after a #Trump rally. I’m told the shuttles aren’t operating & there aren’t enough busses. Police didn’t seem to know what to do. Some walked. I saw at least one woman getting medical attention. pic.twitter.com/oIkmixaZt0— Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Paul) October 28, 2020
If you’re waiting on someone who attended the @realDonaldTrump rally in #Omaha, it may be a while until they get on a bus and get out. Traffic along the small roadway to the private side of Eppley Airfield is backed up and buses were having trouble getting through. We saw this: pic.twitter.com/DTRKnH5lkb— Aaron Sanderford (@asanderford) October 28, 2020
📸 Officers continue to direct extremely heavy traffic in frigid conditions. pic.twitter.com/F1NJYDcyX6— Omaha Scanner (@omaha_scanner) October 28, 2020