Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Oct. 20) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A purple gallinule was reported in Sandwich and the common gallinule continued near Great Pond in Eastham.
At least two late ruby-throated hummingbirds continued to be seen at a feeder in Woods Hole.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific Loon, 2 dovekies, 3 Northern fulmars, 375 Cory’s shearwaters, 240 great shearwaters, 3 Manx shearwaters, 125 Forster’s terns, 2 peregrine falcons, and 1,400 tree swallows.
Reports from Head of the Meadow in Truro included a long-tailed jaeger, a Pacific loon, 3,400 surf scoters, 860 black scoters, 9 Cory’s shearwaters, 1 great shearwater, 280 Northern gannets, and 55 pine siskins.
Advertisement
Other sightings around the Cape included a gray-cheeked thrush in Falmouth, 5 marbled godwits and 7 Western willets at Forest Beach in Chatham, a piping plover and 4 Western sandpipers at Monomoy NWR, a Baltimore oriole in Harwich, whimbrels in several places including 4 at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, a warbling vireo in Brewster, one yellow-crowned and 15 black-crowned night-herons in Eastham, flocks of pine siskins in many locations, including over 150 in a Provincetown yard, and a common redpoll elsewhere in Provincetown.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.