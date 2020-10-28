Expanding our horizons, just a little bit, to the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley has become an increasingly popular destination for New York City folk during the 30-plus years that my family has lived there. Even more so in the months since COVID slammed into the five boroughs and increased remote work options.

But if you keep a westward course, past the edge of the Bay State, and into the Empire State, 40 minutes past Great Barrington or Stockbridge, surprises await. And these days, pleasant surprises are worth pursuing, outside our front doors, within driving distance.

For many New Englanders, the landscape between the Berkshire hills and the Catskill mountains, just beyond Exit 1 on Route 90, is less of a destination than a corridor to pass through, en route to elsewhere.

Yet many of the small cities, towns, and hamlets of Columbia and Rensselaer Counties haven’t drawn New Englanders, who tend to put the brakes on before hitting the state line. There is much to see in this corner of New York: Architectural integrity; clear creeks and lakes; a wealth of parks, preserves, and historic sites. And in the small city of Hudson, an ever-increasing hipster pedigree.

If you bring your straw fedora, a desire for (truly delicious) kombucha sorbet, miso kefir ice cream, Swedish cosmetics, curated charcuterie, art and antiques from across time and cultures, you’ll fit right in on Warren Street, Hudson’s commercial and cultural heart.

Before ethically sourced textiles and curated cocktails arrived, Hudson had a complex and not unfamiliar history: it was occupied by Mahicans until they were forced off their land by Europeans, and then by whalers who’d left Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard to safely harbor their ships and fortunes.

Hudson was the first city to be incorporated after the 13 colonies became the United States, and it was one vote short of becoming New York’s state capital. After a series of industrial boom and bust periods, the city languished for decades. But the neglect of its downtown preserved remarkable architecture from the 18th to the 20th centuries, including the refurbished 1855 Hudson Hall, where Ralph Waldo Emerson, Susan B. Anthony, and Teddy Roosevelt all spoke. Today, Hudson (which has direct Amtrak service to Manhattan) is ideal for a day of touring, with plenty of history and culture in a compact area, a multitude of dining options (with outdoor seating), galleries and shops, restored hotels, and a promenade along the riverfront with wide views to the west, north, and south. If you’re traveling with kids (or even if you’re not) don’t overlook the non-descript exterior of the enormous FASNY Museum of Firefighting, the world’s largest museum of its type (advance reservations are currently required). It’s a unique window onto American history, and anyone can dress up in full gear and sit in the driver’s seat of a 1940′s fire truck.

Just outside of downtown, high above the river, is Olana, the elaborate home of Hudson River painter Frederic Church. A blend of Victorian and Middle Eastern architecture and motifs, it was designed by Church in collaboration with Calvert Vaux, co-designer of Central Park (with Brookline’s Frederick Law Olmstead). It sits on a promontory over a bend in the Hudson, commanding a spectacular view, surrounded by gardens that Church created, and across the river from the home of his instructor and friend, Thomas Cole. Currently, the house is closed, but the grounds are lush, with winding trails and vistas.

If you’re a cyclist, Columbia and Rensselaer Counties offer multiple riding options along quiet country roads and also on former train beds. The Empire State Rail Trail will eventually stretch north from Manhattan to the Canadian border, and west to Buffalo. We frequently ride the stretch around Kinderhook (where you can visit Martin Van Buren’s home, a National Historic Site). We’ve also ridden 20-miles out-and-back on the flat Harlem Valley Rail Trail, through woods, above farm fields, and across a wide marsh, starting in Copake Falls and turning around above Millerton (the trail isn’t yet complete).

There are plenty of pick-your-own farms and orchards, but check in advance this year, as a few are closed for picking because of COVID-19 and others have closed for the season. Once the weather cools, apples abound across this part of New York State. In addition to their own produce, Love Apple Farm has a large market and homemade take-out options. Golden Harvest makes our favorite cider doughnuts and also has a distillery — Harvest Spirits — selling house-made vodka, apple jack, whiskey and other spirits. If you’re not interested in the harder stuff, S&S Farm Brewery is located in the dairy barn of a sixth-generation farm and has outdoor seating, food trucks, frequent live music and numerous beer taps; Chatham Brewing is on Main Street in Chatham and has both outdoor and indoor dining tables and over a dozen taps. Greenhouse Cidery is down the road at The Chatham Berry Farm, next door to a greenhouse and gourmet store.

Around the corner from Love Apple in Ghent is Art OMI, a 120-acre contemporary art and architecture park. Its fields are open and grassy, with a diverse range of large-scale installations spread across the grounds; a perfect place for walking and distancing.

The once-bustling transportation hub of Chatham became quieter when railways were replaced by highways, but the town is a destination again. Historic brick buildings are scrubbed clean, the Chatham Bookstore is surviving the pandemic and celebrating its 40th anniversary. Our Daily Bread deli makes dozens of loaves and pastries (including gluten-free) and some of the world’s best hand-cured pastrami and smoked fish. They have a tented outdoor dining area.

If the 1905 Carnegie-funded public library is open, stop by to see the large Tiffany window (and the state’s oldest Arbor Day tree).

The 1926 Crandell Theater (tag line: “Small Town, Big Movies”) became a community-supported nonprofit in 2010. Films are currently streaming, including the Farm Film Festival 12 and the comedy “Citizens of the World.”

Chatham is also home to PS21 (Performance Spaces for the 21st Century), a performing arts venue set on a 5-acre section of a rolling 100-acre property. Seating in the open, pavilion roofed theater was limited because of COVID this past summer and early fall, but events were still happening.

You can grab snacks down the road at the headquarters of Tierra Farms, a certified-organic manufacturer and national distributor of nuts, dried fruits, fair-trade coffee, and chocolate; the selection is vast and delectable. Tierra Farm has a tiny beautiful farmstand, and The Chatham Berry Farm has abundant produce and other items a mile away.

Travel footprints have decreased significantly during COVID, but we can still dream. For now, if our reality doesn’t take us to far distant shores, our curiosity can still lead us to places we may have overlooked in the past. In this case, traveling west for three hours is likely to bring a welcome ray of brightness along with the snap of cooler air.

