Prizes for pictures, a new airport debuts, and Costa Rica reopens to US travelers

Turn your fall New Hampshire road trip into an opportunity to win prizes with the White Mountains 100-Mile Photo Challenge. Simply download the list of stops throughout the White Mountains region — from breweries, local historic markers, shops, ski areas, varied accommodations, spas and more — and take a selfie or group photo at each location. Then upload your photo to your social media with the hashtag #WhiteMts100Miles. Once you’ve visited 10 categories, upload your photos to the challenge website and enter to win more than 100 prizes. Enter often, uploading 10 photos at a time, through Dec. 6. Weekly winners are announced every Friday. One grand prize, an Omni Mt. Washington Hotel getaway and a White Mountains Attractions Pass for the summer or fall of 2021, will be chosen Dec. 7. whitemts100milechallenge.com

Manor House Inn.

CONNECTICUT HIKING PACKAGE

Who says you can’t combine challenging outdoor adventures with pampered accommodations? Not us! Lace up your hiking shoes and get out in Connecticut’s Litchfield Hills with the Take a Hike! package offered by the Manor House Inn. Package includes a deluxe room or suite; complimentary bottle of wine at check-in; directions and trail maps for Haystack Mountain, Campbell Falls and Dennis Hill State Park (offering a combo of easy-to-moderate-to challenging trails); and full breakfast at a private table for two in a dining room with garden views. Don’t forget to pick up your picnic for two — packed in a convenient backpack — of either a locally sourced cheese platter or cranberry chicken salad on baguettes, plus fruit and sparkling seltzer. Available until Dec. 22. From $179/night. 860-542-5690, manorhouse-norfolk.com/specials/take-a-hike/

The new Salt Lake City International Airport.

THERE:

INNOVATIVE AIRPORT DEBUTS IN UTAH

Those traveling to or through Salt Lake City can expect to be wowed by the new Salt Lake City International Airport, the first hub airport to be built in the United States in the 21st century. The $4 billion innovative airport facility (financed by user fees with no taxpayer dollars!) has just completed its Phase One renovations. Designed to accommodate 34 million passengers with two new linear concourses, travelers can enjoy 45 gates with jet bridges, making departures and arrivals faster and more efficient (and a total of 67 gates when Phase Two is completed in 2024); 45-foot floor-to-ceiling glass walls offering dramatic views of the nearby towering Wasatch Mountains; numerous dining and shopping options; on site rental car facilities; and more. In addition, a new Utah Transit Authority TRAX light rail station — debuting in summer 2021 — will make it quicker and easier to get downtown. slcairport.com/

Costa Rica will reopen its borders to US residents who meet its entry requirements.

COSTA RICA REOPENS TO US TRAVELERS

The good news: As of Nov. 1, Costa Rica will reopen its borders to US residents who meet its entry requirements, including negative COVID test result within 48 hours of travel, medical insurance, and health pass form. (Full requirements on Visit Costa Rica’s website. www.visitcostarica.com/en). Even better news: Nayara Resort’s two tropical rainforest retreats have reopened and are operating at a safe 50-percent capacity. Located below the Arenal volcano, and home to myriad animals such as tree frogs, toucans, sloths and monkeys, the property offers completely private getaways. Adults-only Nayara Springs sports villas with private plunge pools fed by natural hot springs surrounded by lush vegetation. From $619.50/night. nayarasprings.com. At family-friendly Nayara Tented Camp, sprawling luxury tents with private mineral spring-fed plunge pools feature large decks with volcano views. $720 per night. nayaratentedcamp.com. Those who need to work or tune into remote learning at either retreat can access property-wide WiFi.

Copper water bottles

EVERYWHERE:

GIFTS SUPPORT ARTISANS IN AFRICA AND INDIA

You might not be able to travel to India and Africa right now but you can still enjoy beautiful, ethically sourced and utilitarian goods that support the artisans who make them. Two Boston social impact entrepreneurs, Joy Kolin of Giving Joy and Greer Goodman of Abroad Modern, have collaborated to create the Modern Joy holiday collection. Your purchase of home goods, kitchenware, baskets, and jewelry from India, Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda also builds revenue to endow Giving Joy, a women-owned social enterprise that provides micro-grants to women entrepreneurs worldwide. The collection includes include copper water bottles, fabric-wrapped soaps, and hand-painted postcards from India; and colorful reversible totes, sterling silver earrings and brass bracelets from Africa; and more. www.abroadmodern.com

With more and more people looking for home-rental getaways this year, VacationRenter is making it easier to find exactly what you want.

VACATION HOME RENTAL SITE

With more and more people looking for home-rental getaways this year, VacationRenter is making it easier to find exactly what you want. By bringing leading travel sites together in one place — including Vrbo, Home Away, Outdoorsy, RV Share, and many more — you can easily choose from a multitude of properties, no matter if you’re planning a last-minute booking or months in advance. Narrow your search with filters for destination city and accommodation preferences (beachfront homes, mountain cabins, lakeside cottages, city condos) as well as desired activities such as skiing, swimming, or surfing. You can even filter for pet-friendly homes, and those with a pool or hot tub. www.vacationrenter.com

