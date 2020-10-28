Seeing the Northern Lights and heading back to Hawaii would make Michelle Wax happy

Somerville resident Michelle Wax wants to know what makes people happy. In pursuit of the answer to this question, the 30-year-old Dover native spent three months last year driving cross-country and interviewing more than 500 people in all 50 states for a documentary called “American Happiness,” which will be released in 2021 (to see a trailer and get happiness tips, visit American-happiness.com ). One of the themes she found in talking with people from a variety of socioeconomic and ethnic backgrounds is that people need to “choose happiness each and every day [and that] it arrives internally and is projected out. It doesn’t come from external things or people or circumstances.” Wax is also founder of the American Happiness Project, a company that works with schools and businesses around the world to create “positive mind-sets” through workshops and what she refers to as “accountability programs” to help build community and connection. We caught up with Wax to talk about all things travel.

Advertisement

Definitely Hawaii. Along with how beautiful and peaceful it is there, the locals are incredible and appreciate their home so much. I was staying on [the] Big Island and had the most beautiful experience a few years ago. While sitting on a black sand beach, out of the corner of my eye I noticed there was a young boy — probably 8 years old — who was about to go surfing. I was amazed to see him sit on a rock near the ocean, touch the water, and take a minute to say “Thank you” to the ocean before he dove in with his board. The appreciation of their home is apparent in every conversation and interaction I had with the people there.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

I absolutely love trying out locally made baked goods — muffins, croissants, and cupcakes — from wherever I’m traveling. There’s just something about a fresh cup of coffee paired with a scrumptious pastry in a local shop that brings me so much joy.

Advertisement

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

My dream has always been to see the Northern Lights. When I was traveling in Alaska during our “American Happiness” documentary filming, I was there in June, so I wasn’t able to see them — because the sky stays light until 11 p.m. — but my plan is to travel to see them, ideally, this winter in Alaska.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

A notebook and pen. When I’m traveling, I take time to journal and track my experiences, as I feel it’s easy to let these fade over time. Though it takes a few minutes to do each day, I can revisit these memories any time and they bring so much joy into my life.

Aisle or window?

Window. I absolutely love seeing the views as the plane takes off, and I even go as far as to always have a specific song — “Freedom” by Akon — playing when the wheels come off the pavement. Try it out; it’s magical.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

My family and I would go to Maine pretty much every summer growing up, and walk along the Marginal Way in Ogunquit. Along with my dad and brothers, we would climb on the giant rocks near the ocean for hours. I loved it and it made me feel so alive. To this day, I’ll always take my shoes off and climb on rocks whenever I’m near the ocean, and it brings me back to those summers in Maine with my family.

Advertisement

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Allowing myself to indulge in once-in-a-lifetime experiences that I may never get to do again. Whenever I have had an opportunity to do something unique in the region or area, I [said] “Yes,” whether that be big or small. From taking a seaplane through the glaciers in Alaska, to skydiving in Hawaii, to sailing on a catamaran in Santorini, to eating cheese curds in Wisconsin, to exploring the redwoods in California ... I always make experiences a priority.

Best travel tip?

Be present in the moment. While I was traveling, filming our documentary, I found myself eating at restaurants and bars by myself pretty much every night. I had a rule that I wouldn’t take out my phone while I was eating so I could be present in the experience — even if I felt uncomfortable at first. Sometimes I brought my notebook; other times I just started talking to the bartender or other people around me. A simple phrase such as “How’s your night going?” led me to meeting some of the best people and hearing the most incredible stories. At the end of life, you won’t remember the e-mail you read on your phone or the post you commented on; you’ll remember the people and experiences you had. Make that a priority.

Advertisement



