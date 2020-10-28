After years of dating and breaking up, he just wants to be friends

Q. We met in middle school and were a couple by the end of high school. We tried long-distance for college, but it became very on-and-off-again. Always friends, calling each other nightly, dating when we were home. Three years of that until my grandma died one summer. He was with me for everything, but I told him when I went back to school that I wanted another break and I was going to start counseling because I was a real mess. I also was starting to think of the future because it was my senior year, and I want kids some day and he doesn’t. I wish I hadn’t broken up with him then.

Advertisement

He started sleeping with someone and she fell in love with him, so he broke it off. When I came home again, he and I started spending every day together. From my perspective, we were together again. Before Christmas that other woman called and told him she was pregnant. Shockingly, I got calm and supportive. I told him we were a team and I wouldn’t leave him.

He planned to spend a semester abroad. We agreed he should still take his trip. I lent him a couple thousand, found cheap plane tickets, and got him an expedited student visa! A couple weeks into his trip, we had a fight. I thought he broke up with me and he said we hadn’t even established we were dating again. It hurt. I decided to go to grad school in Boston.

When he came home, he drove to my house — like he was in a romantic movie. But now he says he wasn’t trying to win me back, just that he wanted me back as a friend. What happened here?

– Friend?

Advertisement

A. He wanted you back as a friend. That’s what happened here.

He also finds you attractive, loves when you give him attention, and enjoys the way you care for him like a partner. But he doesn’t want to reciprocate or make a commitment. That means you need to get over him.

You have gone out of your way to make him comfortable; now it’s time to do that for yourself. Focus on that and teach yourself that while it’s great you can be calm, empathic, and helpful in a relationship crisis, you don’t have to be those things at your own expense.

It sounds like there was a miscommunication (or no communication) about the connection you had when you resumed your romance. It could be that he thinks of you as a “forever person” — someone who will always be around, in different roles, depending on where you both are in life. That doesn’t work for you, though. At the moment, you need that line in the sand. You want to be able to think of him as someone in your world, but not your “one.” Take whatever time you need to make that happen. He doesn’t require your help.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Get your money back, and then have a true break from him with limited or perhaps even no contact for a while. ENJOYEVERYSANDWICH

“I lent him a couple thousand.” No, you probably gave him a [couple] thousand. DANWALTHAM

[W]hen you want to move into a solid, adult, romantic relationship, he puts you in the friend zone. He is a user. Move on!!!! AUNTTIGGYWINK

Advertisement

Catch Season 4 of Meredith Goldstein’s Love Letters podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen.