Arrest made in Lawrence arson case

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court.

Carlos Martinez, 43, of Lawrence, was charged with one count of attempting to burn a building, malicious destruction of property, breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, and larceny under $250.

A Lawrence man was arrested for setting a fire at an apartment building at 358-360 Andover St. on Oct. 24, officials announced Wednesday.

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian F. Moriarty, Lawrence Police Chief Roy P. Vasque, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey put out a joint statement in which they thanked the public for helping solve the case.

“We want to thank the members of the community who came forward confidentially to assist the investigation,” Moriarty said in the statement.

“Helping us identify Mr. Martinez from videos was key to a quick arrest of this man who put many people in harm’s way,” Vasque said in the statement.

Tips came in to the Arson Hotline, officials said.

No one was injured by the fire, which was detected in its early stages and Lawrence firefighters were able to limit the spread of flames, officials said. However, officials said the fire was discovered around 4:45 a.m. when most residents were sleeping, which increased the risk caused by the alleged act of arson.

