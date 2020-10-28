Baker to nominate Kimberly Budd as chief justice, source says

Budd, an associate justice on the court nominated to that position by Baker in 2016, would fill the role last held by Ralph D. Gants, whose unexpected death last month shook the state’s legal community and left the court with six justices.

If confirmed, Budd would become the first Black woman to lead the state’s highest court in its long history.

Governor Charlie Baker will nominate Kimberly S. Budd to be chief justice of the Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday, a source in his administration said.

Her ascension, if approved by the Governor’s Council, would make history in a series of ways. No woman of color has ever been chief justice in the court’s 328-year history, and she would be just the second Black chief justice, following Roderick L. Ireland (2010-2014).

She would be the second woman to hold the post, after Margaret H. Marshall (1999-2010), and at 54, Budd would be the state’s youngest chief justice in 150 years.

Budd, the daughter of former US attorney Wayne A. Budd, was named to the Superior Court in 2009 by Governor Deval Patrick, a Democrat. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and the 1991 class at Harvard Law School, which also included former President Obama. She is a former attorney for Harvard University and prosecutor in the US attorney’s office.

Baker is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. at the State House.

With the nomination, Baker begins what will be a series of selections that will finish a historic remaking of the oldest continuous sitting appellate court in the Western hemisphere.

Baker also must weigh two other nominations, one to fill Budd’s associate justice seat and another to replace Justice Barbara A. Lenk, who is nearing her mandatory retirement in December. With those nominations, Baker will have the opportunity to name an entire high court of his own nominees.

No governor since Francis W. Sargent, whose final term ended nearly 50 years ago, has tapped six new high-court justices while in office, the Globe has reported. And it’s unclear if any governor has named as many new SJC jurists as Baker will have since the early years of the state’s constitution.

Alan Rogers, a Boston College history professor who focuses on American legal history, told the Globe last month that he’s aware of one governor who nominated seven new justices to the state’s highest court: John Hancock.

Baker has faced pressure from within the legal community to both expand the court’s racial diversity, as well as its legal makeup. Lenk — a Patrick nominee, white woman, and the court’s first openly gay jurist — is leaving a court where four of its five remaining justices are former prosecutors. And it’s predominantly white: Budd is the only person of color.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

