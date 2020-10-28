Downtown Crossing CharlieCard Store set to reopen Tuesday after being closed since March

The CharlieCard Store in Downtown Crossing will be reopening for in-person transactions beginning Tuesday, MBTA officials said.
The store will be open Tuesdays through Fridays starting Nov. 3, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said in a statement Wednesday.
“We are happy to safely welcome customers back to the CharlieCard Store,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. “We have adopted best practices in both our operations and cleaning protocols in order to minimize risks, and look forward to providing the same high quality service our customers expect from the MBTA.”
The store, located in the Downtown Crossing Station concourse between the Red and Orange lines, has been closed since March due to the pandemic, the MBTA said. Since then, it has received improvements, including protective barriers, automatic hand sanitizers, and new cleaning and disinfecting procedures.
The store will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for seniors, Transportation Access Pass (TAP) customers, and customers with chronic health conditions, the MBTA said. It will be open to the general public from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.
It will be closed on Mondays, the MBTA said.
Those looking for more information can go to mbta.com/charliecardstore.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.