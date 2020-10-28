Downtown Crossing CharlieCard Store set to reopen Tuesday after being closed since March

The CharlieCard Store in Downtown Crossing will be reopening for in-person transactions beginning Tuesday, MBTA officials said.

The store will be open Tuesdays through Fridays starting Nov. 3, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are happy to safely welcome customers back to the CharlieCard Store,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. “We have adopted best practices in both our operations and cleaning protocols in order to minimize risks, and look forward to providing the same high quality service our customers expect from the MBTA.”