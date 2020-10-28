Greater Boston’s first snow could be approaching

This storm is going to race rapidly through Appalachia and then pass south of New England during the day on Friday. At the same time, colder air will be working in from the North and the race is on to see whether or not the cold air makes it in before the precipitation ends.

In a year where it feels like almost anything can happen, it seems appropriate that our first chance of snow might occur from the remnants of a hurricane now threatening the Gulf Coast. Indeed, Hurricane Zeta made landfall as a Category 2 storm in Louisiana on Wednesday with gusts of well over a hundred miles an hour.

The track of Hurricane Zeta and the timing of rain and snow. NOAA

There’s probably a few hours of dry weather Thursday morning before the rain moves in Thursday afternoon and continues steady and heavier overnight. During the wee hours of Friday morning enough cold air should work to start to change the rain over to snow with the highest risk of snow from just before sunrise until mid-morning.

Obviously the ground is warm, the roads are warm, so anything that does fall would melt pretty quickly even if it whitens the ground a bit.

Some snow is likely Friday morning across parts of southern New England Dave Epstein

Predicting the first snowfall in late October is incredibly difficult. A difference of a couple of degrees and we won’t see any of the snow that I’m predicting for the hillier terrain. Sometimes the cold air can hold back just long enough that the precipitation ends and then we don’t end up seeing any snowfall. However most of the models agree many of us, especially west of the coastline will at least see snow in the air, even if it doesn’t stick.

Behind this system it is very chilly for the time of year, right into early next week. I expect many mornings of below-freezing temperatures will make a hard freeze likely Saturday morning and again Monday and Tuesday mornings of next week.

Temperatures are forecast to be well below average into early next week. Tropical Tidbits

There’s no need to panic if you haven’t gotten all your leaves up or done any of the outdoor cleaning that many of us need to do each fall. First of all, the leaves aren’t even completely down from the trees, and second, we are going to warm up after this cold snap and see some much milder air in the forecast.

As a matter of fact right now it looks like we should see above average temperatures in the second week of November so this is just a taste of winter, it’s not winter setting in for good.