Here’s a look at the congressional races voters will be asked to decide on

When Massachusetts voters cast their ballot in the 2020 general election, they will be asked to decide on a US Senate race, one of nine US House races, and two ballot questions, among other state and local races.

The federal races include winners of several hard-fought Democratic primary battles, some of whom now face Republican or independent challengers.

Here’s a look at each of the candidates running for US Senate and US House. Plus, don’t miss our guide to the ballot questions and information about early voting.





US Senate: Democratic Senator Ed Markey vs. Republican Kevin O’Connor

In the race for US Senate, the incumbent, Edward J. Markey, a longtime politician from Malden, faces GOP challenger Kevin O’Connor, a 58-year-old Dover attorney who has never run for office. O’Connor faces an uphill battle in Massachusetts, especially in a year when President Trump, a polarizing Republican, also features on the ballot.

Markey defeated Joseph P. Kennedy III in a closely-watched and combative Democratic primary contest, during which he outflanked the congressman on his left. On the campaign trail, Markey emphasized the threat of climate change and the importance of his plan known as the Green New Deal, and hit on themes of racial justice.

O’Connor beat Shiva Ayyadurai in the Republican primary. He has spoken about the importance of tackling climate change, the need for the US to tackle terrorism abroad, and framed the push to defund police as dangerous.

During their sole debate, both O’Connor and Markey accused the other of being a partisan extremist as they tangled over mask-wearing, health care, environmental policy, and Trump’s nominee to the US Supreme Court. During that debate, O’Connor tried to walk a careful line of expressing support for Trump while also arguing that he would be an independent voice.





First Congressional District: Democratic Representative Richard Neal (unopposed)

After a heated primary race, Representative Richard Neal is running unopposed for another term in Congress. Neal, the chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, has served in Congress since 1989. He has represented the Massachusetts First Congressional District since 2013, and prior to redistricting, Neal represented Massachusetts' Second Congressional District, which was also anchored by Springfield. Neal backs improving the Affordable Care Act, re-entering the Paris Climate Agreement, and has said he’d prioritize making changes to the tax code to address inequality if he’s elected to another term.

Neal, 71, defeated a primary challenge in September from 31-year-old Holyoke Mayor Alex B. Morse, who ran to his left and was backed by the Justice Democrats, a group that has worked to unseat moderate Democratic incumbents in blue states around the country.





Second Congressional District: Democratic Representative Jim McGovern vs. Republican Tracy Lovvorn

In the Massachusetts Second Congressional District, incumbent Representative James P. McGovern, a Worcester Democrat, will face off against Republican challenger Tracy Lovvorn, of Grafton. McGovern, 60, has represented the district since 2013, and previously represented the Massachusetts Third Congressional District, which covered many of the same Central Massachusetts communities. McGovern supports the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and a long list of other progressive policies.

Two years ago, he defeated Lovvorn, 48, with two-thirds of the vote. Lovvorn is a physical therapist and the founder of Evolution Physical Therapy, a private practice in Grafton, according to her campaign website. On her Twitter account, Lovvorn has expressed support for QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory that has been amplified by Trump. Lovvorn, on her website, says she supports term limits for Congress and is critical of partisanship in Washington.

Third Congressional District: Democratic Representative Lori Trahan (unopposed)

Lori Trahan has represented Massachusetts’ Third Congressional District in the US House, which includes more than 30 cities and towns in the north-central part of the state, since 2019. She won the seat in 2018 after a contentious primary battle that featured 10 Democratic candidates. The race was so close that election officials conducted a lengthy recount, and after two weeks of uncertainty, Trahan ultimately won the Democratic nomination by fewer than 150 votes. In the general election, Trahan soundly defeated Republican nominee Rick Green and independent Mike Mullen.

Now, Trahan, who says she would prioritize heath care, child care, and economic recovery in a second term, is running unopposed in both the primary and general election.





Fourth Congressional District: Democrat Jake Auchincloss vs. Republican Julie Hall

In the Fourth District, home to Massachusetts’s only open congressional seat this cycle, Joseph P. Kennedy III’s successor is guaranteed to be a former military member who has served in local government.

Much more separates Jake Auchincloss and Julie Hall. Auchincloss, a 32-year-old Newton city councilor and US Marine veteran, emerged last month from a bruising, nine-way Democratic primary, pitching himself as a pragmatic choice who backs expanding health care, carbon pricing, and tighter gun laws, but eschewed embracing some of the party’s more liberal planks, including Medicare for All.

Hall, a 62-year-old former Attleboro city councilor and retired Air Force Colonel, has cut a more conservative, law-and-order image as the race’s GOP nominee, touting the backing of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police, Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, and the district’s locally elected Republicans.

Auchincloss is heavily favored in the 34-town district south of Boston, where a Democrat has held the seat since the late 1940s. That includes for 32 years by Barney Frank and the last eight by Kennedy, both of whom endorsed Auchincloss last month.





Fifth Congressional District: Democratic Representative Katherine Clark vs. Republican Caroline Colarusso

In the Massachusetts Fifth Congressional District, incumbent Representative Katherine M. Clark, a Melrose Democrat, will face off against Republican challenger Caroline Colarusso, of Stoneham. Clark, 57, has represented the district, which includes suburbs north and west of Boston, since winning a 2013 special election, rising from the state Senate to capture the House seat formerly held by now-Senator Edward J. Markey. Clark, a member of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s leadership team, serves as the Vice Chair of the Democratic Caucus. She has been an outspoken liberal voice on women’s and family issues, immigration reform, and the federal government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2017 she was part of a small group of Congress members who boycotted President Trump’s inauguration.

Colarusso, 56, serves on the Stoneham Select Board and ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 2014, 2016, and 2018, defeated each time by Democratic Representative Michael S. Day. She is a postmaster who has worked for the US Postal Service for 27 years, according to her campaign website. Colarusso says she is running to counter “divisive identity politics” in Washington and to strengthen the country’s education system.

Sixth Congressional District: Democratic Representative Seth Moulton vs. Republican John Paul Moran

In the Massachusetts Sixth Congressional District, incumbent Representative Seth Moulton, of Salem, will face off against Republican challenger John Paul Moran, of Billerica. Moulton, 42, is a Marine combat veteran who has represented the North Shore district since 2015 and ran unsuccessfully last year for the Democratic presidential nomination. In Congress, Moulton has been a leader on veterans and mental health issues but alienated some fellow Democrats in 2018 with his opposition to the election of Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House.

Moran, 54, says that while he’s a Republican, “I consider myself an American first.” He supports term limits, and says Massachusetts needs more political diversity in its representation. Moran is a small business owner, author, and real estate agent who holds an MBA from Boston University. He told the Globe that if elected, he would set up a rapid response team to more effectively serve constituents, and advocate for the creation of an “Opportunity Corps” that would allow young Americans to serve their communities while gaining vocational skills or preparing for college.





Seventh Congressional District: Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley vs. independent Roy A. Owens Sr.

In the Massachusetts Seventh Congressional District, incumbent Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Boston Democrat, will face off against independent challenger Roy A. Owens Sr., of Boston. Pressley, 46, was the first woman of color elected to the Boston City Council, where she served from 2010 until she began her term in Congress in 2019. She was elected to Congress after toppling incumbent Michael Capuano in the party’s 2018 primary. In the House, Pressley has been an outspoken supporter of progressive causes and racial justice and has become known as part of “the Squad” of four congresswomen of color first elected in 2018; the others are Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Owens is a perennial candidate who has frequently appeared on the ballot for city council, state representative, and state senator. He says he wants to fight gentrification, make neighborhoods safer, and promote “traditional family values,” according to his campaign website, which also features COVID-19 conspiracy theories.





Eighth Congressional District: Democratic Representative Stephen Lynch vs. independent Jon Lott

In the Eighth District seat, incumbent Stephen F. Lynch, who has served in Congress since 2001, is seeking another term in Washington. His opponent at the ballot box is Jon Lott, who is running without a major party affiliation and has raised little money for the campaign. The Eighth stretches from Boston’s North End to Raynham and also includes some western neighborhoods of Boston, large chunks of the South Shore, as well as some western suburbs, like Dedham and Westwood.

In the primary, Lynch defeated Dr. Robbie Goldstein, an infectious disease specialist who ran to the left of the incumbent. Lynch, a former ironworker from South Boston, once quipped, “Calling me the least liberal member from Massachusetts is like calling me the slowest Kenyan in the Boston Marathon. It’s all relative.” During the primary, Lynch said handling the pandemic has to be “Job 1.” He said his best campaign is simply doing his job day-to-day. Dismissing concerns about his progressive challenger, he said he was in touch with the needs of his district, and ultimately cruised in the primary, garnering 66 percent of the vote. His campaign framed him as a recognized leader in national security and defense.

Lott, a 28-year-old out-of-work teacher who lives in Stoughton, recently told the Globe he is running because he believes “we’re heading toward an environmental collapse and the politicians aren’t talking about it.” He is running on a “Healthcare Environment Stability” ticket, a political designation of his own creation.

Asked if he thought he could defeat Lynch, Lott said, “I’m managing my expectations.”





Ninth Congressional District: Democratic Representative Bill Keating, Republican Helen Brady, and independent Michael Manley

In the Ninth Congressional District seat, Representative William Keating is seeking another term in the US House representing a district that includes all of Cape Cod and the Islands, as well as much of the Massachusetts south coast and parts of Plymouth County. Keating, who ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination and won his 2018 reelection contest by 18 points, says that he wants to focus on health care, economic recovery, and climate change if reelected to Congress. He has served in Congress since 2011.

Keating is being challenged by Republican Helen Brady, who has run in the past for auditor and state representative. Brady resides in Concord, a town in the Third Congressional District, but owns a home in Plymouth, and says she’s a “South Shore girl” at heart. Brady worked for the Boston Symphony Orchestra for more than 30 years before she was laid off amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She says her background working for the BSO puts her in a unique position to aid the Ninth District’s tourism-based economy following COVID-19.

She told the Globe that if elected to Congress, she would focus on mental health, which she called “the root of a lot of issues in society,” veterans' issues, and education.

Michael Manley, a former New York physical education teacher who now lives in Brewster, is also on the ballot, running under the political designation “Coach Team America.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.