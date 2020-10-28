Maine students protest policy against promoting Black Lives Matter

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Dozens of students of a Maine high school demonstrated outside a municipal building on Tuesday morning to protest a directive that told staff not to promote the slogan “Black Lives Matter.”

Scarborough School Department Director of Curriculum and Assessment Monique Culbertson sent a letter to staff Monday that said staff should not display words or slogans that communicate a personal viewpoint while on school grounds, the Portland Press Herald reported. The letter's examples includes “Black Lives Matter,” “White Lives Matter” and some political campaign slogans.

Students who demonstrated Tuesday said “Black Lives Matter” should not be a controversial statement.