Man arrested for fatal 2019 Brockton shooting

A man on the State Police most wanted list who was arrested last week in the Dominican Republic for the fatal 2019 shooting of a Brockton man is due in court on Thursday, officials said.

Witchael Normil, 25, was deported to New York, where he was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

He was arraigned on the fugitive from justice charge and waived extradition on Oct. 23, the statement said. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on Thursday.